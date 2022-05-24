HARRISBURG — Warwick’s boys volleyball team ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday night.

Top-seeded, undefeated and host Central Dauphin, ranked No. 1 in the state by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, snapped, crackled and popped the Lancaster-Lebanon League champions 3-0 in a District Three Class 3A semifinal.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-15, 25-23, as the Rams — who have yet to drop a set in non-tournament action this spring — zoomed to a 2-0 lead and then held off Warwick’s third-set charge to clinch a spot in the title match.

CD (18-0 overall) will take on Mid-Penn rival Cumberland Valley, a 3-1 winner over Palmyra, for 3A gold on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dallastown. Warwick (17-2) will play at Palmyra in the third-place match on Thursday at 7 p.m. All four semifinalists have qualified for the PIAA tournament, which starts next Tuesday.

“They run such a quick offense,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said about CD’s lightning-quick, high-wire-act attack. “I thought we served pretty well in the first two sets, but not quite well enough because they were able to run their offense. They were more athletic than we are, and they just kept running their offense.”

While doing plenty of destruction in the process.

On the plus side, Warwick was in the district semifinals for the first time in 18 years under Gajecki’s tutelage, and the Warriors, who shared the Section One crown with Hempfield this season, will be going back to the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2018, and for the second time under Gajecki.

A second L-L League squad also ran into a buzzsaw in the Class 2A semifinals on Tuesday. Garden Spot, back in the Final Four for the second year in a row, dropped a 3-0 decision at top-seeded Lower Dauphin — the reigning 2A state champ — sending the Spartans to Thursday’s must-win third-place match.

The other 2A semifinal, pitting No. 6 Manheim Central at second-seeded York Suburban, is tonight at 7 in York. That winner gets LD on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Central York for gold; the loser gets Garden Spot on Thursday at 7 p.m. with the final PIAA playoff slot out of District Three up for grabs.

Tuesday in Harrisburg, CD showed off its front-row might and defensive prowess, piling up the kills and blocks in the front row while digging out pretty much everything in sight in the back against fourth-seeded Warwick.

Michal Zukowski led the way with 11 kills, but net-protector mates Tyler McConnell, Braden Berkebile, Conner Foxwell and Faaiq Rizwan all took turns teeing off on solid sets from Jacob Miller, who piled up 34 assists and six digs.

CD broke open an 8-8 tie in the first set with a 4-0 blitz and took a 19-12 lead. Warwick punched back, getting kills from Jacob Lobb and Kyle Charles and a block from Landon Wenger (3 blocks) to get within 19-15. But Berkebile had a kill and McConnell had two laser-beam spikes and the Rams had a 1-0 lead.

CD roared to a 17-6 lead in the second set on Foxwell’s kill and never looked back. The Rams overcame two late kills by Wenger, getting a late slam from Zukowski for a 2-0 cushion.

Warwick threw everything but the kitchen sink at CD in the third. Charles (8 kills) had back-to-back aces to knot the game at 12-12, and Charles’ kill drew the Warriors even at 17-17. But Berkebile and Rizwan had spikes to restore order for CD, and Zukowski delivered two slams in crunch time and the Rams survived Warwick’s late push and earned the sweep.

Nate Wenger and Adam Gingrich had 13 assists apiece and Seth Graybill had eight digs for Warwick, which is No. 4 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings.

“We talked about how we needed to stop playing from behind and have some energy out there,” Gajecki said about his pep talk after the second set. “We needed to enjoy the moment of playing here and just being the underdog. And we rose to the occasion. I was really proud how the guys stepped up and played in the third.”

Also Tuesday ...

Lower Dauphin 3, Garden Spot 0 — The top-seeded Falcons zoomed past the Spartans 25-21, 25-18, 25-16 to clinch a spot in Thursday’s title match against the winner of tonight’s Manheim Central at York Suburban showdown. Garden Spot gets the loser of that match in Thursday’s third-place clash.

Tyler Martin (14 assists), Chris Wehn (10 digs), Tanner Laukhuff (9 kills) and Tristin Sadowski (2 blocks) paced Garden Spot, the No. 4 seed.

