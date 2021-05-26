HARRISBURG — Hempfield will play for its 15th District 3 Class 3A boys volleyball championship, after the Black Knights pulled off the rally of all rallies Wednesday night.

Hempfield was getting blitzed by host Central Dauphin, peering up at a 2-0 hole and looking destined for the third-place match.

After that, it was all Knights.

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 MVP Ryan Givens piled up 22 kills, Hempfield played air-tight defense, and the Knights won three sets in a row — including a razor-thin fifth and deciding game — for a highlight-reel 3-2 victory over the top-seeded Rams in a spectacularly played 3A semifinal.

Game scores were an unbelievable 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 17-15, as No. 5 Hempfield punched its ticket to Friday’s championship match at longtime district kingpin Northeastern York, which outlasted Cumberland Valley 3-2 in the other 3A semifinal Wednesday.

“I’m very proud of the guys,” Hempfield coach Mike Vogel said. “We were shooting ourselves in the foot, and we were finally able to correct some of the dumb stuff we were doing. The rest is history.”

While the Knights will go for gold, a pair of L-L League squads came up short in 2A semifinal matches Wednesday: Garden Spot was tripped up by York Suburban by a 3-0 count, and Manheim Central fell to Lower Dauphin 3-1, which means no district repeat for the Barons, who won in 2019.

Manheim Central will play at Garden Spot for third place on Thursday; the Barons, Spartans and Knights all qualified for the PIAA tournament, which starts June. 1.

After taking the first two sets on the chin Wednesday, Hempfield finally got up to speed in the third, grabbing a 20-14 lead on Caden Bonner’s kill. Givens had two kills down to stretch and the Knights, rising to the occasion, were able to cut into CD’s lead.

“After the first two sets, we talked about just having fun and coming back and winning this,” Hempfield hitter Gerry Gallagher said. “We were going to fight for it, and we did. We finally started playing like we know how to play, and we didn’t slow down at all. We wanted to speed it up, and I thought that’s what really picked us up. And we were able to finish them out.”

Hempfield (19-1) never trailed in the fourth set, getting a kill from Adam Gimeson, an ace from Mason Orth (16 digs) and a booming game-clinching spike from Givens to force a fifth and deciding set. Orth had four aces and Grant Lorelli had five blocks for Hempfield.

The Knights bolted to a quick 5-1 lead there, but CD rallied for 10-9 and 11-10 leads. Undaunted, Givens had a kill and block, and Gallagher gave Hempfield its third match point with a spike before the Knights closed it out.

“As soon as we won the third game, I was like, OK, our confidence is really coming around,” Vogel said. “Our kids felt at the beginning of the match that they were going to win this. They were confident … but I don’t think they thought it was going to go like this.”

CD (17-2) got huge front-row efforts from Nate Wickenheisser (22 kills) and Tyler McConell, but the Rams couldn’t slam the door after grabbing a commanding 2-0 cushion.

York Suburban 3, Garden Spot 0: In New Holland, the second-seeded Spartans went down swinging until the bitter end, but fell to the third-seeded Trojans 25-15, 30-28, 25-21 in the 2A semifinals. Laine King had nine kills and Jordan Martin set up 22 assists for Garden Spot, which will take on Manheim Central for the third time this season for third place on Thursday. The Spartans swept the regular-season series 2-0.

Lower Dauphin 3, Manheim Central 1: In Hummelstown, the Barons took the first set for a quick 1-0 lead, but the top-seeded Falcons (17-2) stormed back for the 2A semifinal victory, topping Central 24-26, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20. Jeremiah Zimmerman had 40 assists and Blake Wagner slammed 28 kills for the fourth-seeded Barons (12-5).

