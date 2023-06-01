Make that another feather in the cap for Cedar Crest’s boys volleyball team, which earned a third-place finish in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs on Thursday.

And the Falcons did so thanks to a victory over a very familiar foe.

Cedar Crest knocked off Section 1 champ — and league rival — Warwick 3-0 in the third-place match on the Warriors’ home floor in Lititz. That included a terrific second-set comeback, when the Falcons trailed 24-20 before rallying for the win.

Game scores were 25-19, 29-27, 25-16 for Cedar Crest, the No. 5 seed, which beat second-seeded Warwick for the first time this season. The Warriors swept the section series 2-0 from the Falcons this spring.

Cedar Crest and Warwick will continue on in the PIAA playoffs, which are set to begin Tuesday.

Also Thursday, facing a must-win match to make the state bracket, Manheim Central, the L-L League champ and No. 3 seed, fended off fourth-seeded York Suburban 3-1 in the Class 2A third-place clash in Manheim.

All four sets were decided by two points: 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24, as the Barons survived and punched their tickets to the state playoffs.

CEDAR CREST 3, WARWICK 0

After a runner-up finish in Section 1 and semifinal appearances in the league and district tournaments, the Falcons added a bronze to their stash this spring after blanking the host Warriors.

There were plenty of heroes to go around for Cedar Crest, including Tate Tadajweski (16 kills), Aaron Walters (4 blocks), Jack Wolgemuth (30 digs), Kody Kerkeslager (24 assists) and Nick Bensing (4 blocks), who will now lead the Falcons into the state tournament, where they will play at District 11 champ Parkland in a first-round clash on Tuesday.

Parkland blanked Emmaus 3-0 in the D11 finale on Thursday.

Kyle Charles (12 kills), Parker Gooding (30 digs), Nathan Wenger (30 assists) and Thomas Mejia (3 blocks) paced Warwick, the L-L League runner-up, which will play at District 7 champ Shaler in a first-round showdown on Tuesday.

Shaler, perched at No. 1 in the PVCA-3A state rankings, dethroned longtime giant North Allegheny 3-0 in the WPIAL finale. Warwick is at No. 7 in the PVCA-3A state rankings, while Cedar Crest is at No. 10 and Parkland is at No. 5.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Cumberland Valley blanked Central York 3-0 for D3 gold on Thursday. CV beat Cedar Crest and CY topped Warwick in the semifinals.

MANHEIM CENTRAL 3, YORK SUBURBAN 1

There was never a dull moment in this match, as the longtime district foes battled tooth and nail to the finish line. The host Barons hung on, clinching a state bid while sending the Trojans packing.

Logan Groff (14 kills), Peter Burkhart (21 digs), Dylan Musser (53 assists, 3 blocks), Landon Mattiace (3 blocks) and Toby Frey (3 blocks) led Central, which will play at District 8 champ Obama Academy in a first-round matchup on Tuesday.

The Barons came into Thursday’s match at No. 4 in the PVCA-2A state rankings.

Top-seeded — and PVCA-2A No. 2 — Lower Dauphin made it three straight D3-2A championships on Thursday, compliments of a 3-0 win over Exeter, which knocked off Central in the semifinals, handing the Barons their first loss this season.

LD will now open defense of its PIAA-2A state title.

