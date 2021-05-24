MANCHESTER — With seven state boys volleyball championship banners since 2010 hanging on the wall of its gymnasium, Northeastern is a tough place to play.

However, Warwick was not daunted during Monday night’s District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal as the Warriors went toe-to-toe with the unbeaten Bobcats.

In fact, they had the perennial power on the ropes before Northeastern found its way and ended Warwick’s season in four sets, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22.

Although the Warriors season closed with a 16-4 record, one game shy of reaching the PIAA tournament, the players left the floor to a standing ovation from their fans that made the trip.

“What a great night. We had the lead, had them in their gym. We played great,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “My kids left it out on the floor and you can’t ask for anything more than that.

“The great senior leadership we had out there with Ryan Charles, Colin Treibley and Dawson Forney. These kids battled so much.”

One L-L League team did punch its ticket to the Class 3A semifinals: Reigning league champ Hempfield, the No. 5 seed, fended off host Palmyra, the No. 4 seed, 3-1. The Black Knights will take on top-seeded Central Dauphin in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Warwick dominated the second set Monday, taking a 17-10 lead. Later, a four-point run, capped by Treibley’s block made it 22-12. Moments later, a second Treibley block ended the set with all the momentum on the visitors’ side.

Warwick led throughout much of the third set, including having advantages of 16-10 and 19-15. However, Northeastern (15-0) scored the next six points to pull back in front. While kills from Ryan and Kyle Charles cut the deficit to 23-22, the Bobcats held on.

“We talked about just trying to side out each time and they kept chipping away and kept getting a point or two,” said Gajecki. “That built their confidence and we got out of position a couple of times. Kudos to coach (Matt) Wilson and his team for running a great program.”

Northeastern moved the ball around during the final set, with Joel Braswell, who posted a match-high 17 kills leading the charge. Still, the Warriors pulled within 16-15, but could not get over the hump.

“I could not be prouder of these guys. They came into a hostile environment and they played. They battled and have nothing to be ashamed of,” Gajecki said. “2019 was the best season we’ve had and that wasn’t a fluke, Warwick is up and coming.”

Ryan Charles capped his career with 14 kills and a block. Forney added 12 kills, a block and an ace. Junior Jake Lobb recorded 13 kills for Warwick.

“We put it all out there. We didn’t hold anything back and that is all we can ask for,” Ryan Charles said. “It was fun to even have a season. We were talking we might not have a season this year so just to get to this point feels great. You couldn’t ask for more.

“The next few years you are going to see a lot of improvement from this team and we are going to be back in this situation, playing for that state spot. I am looking forward to watching it.”

Hempfield 3, Palmyra 1: Section One MVP Ryan Givens piled up 18 kills and four blocks, Mason Orth keyed the defensive effort with 22 digs, and the L-L League champs survived the host Cougars 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19 to advance to the 3A semifinals.

Hempfield (18-1) will play at No. 1 seed Central Dauphin on Wednesday, and the fifth-seeded Knights have qualified for states.