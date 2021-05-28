Two District 3 boys volleyball titans are set to square off Friday night, when Hempfield takes on Northeastern York in the Class 3A title match.

The Black Knights and the Bobcats have combined to win — gulp — 32 district championships, and one of them will hoist another gold trophy Friday night in Manchester.

Here’s a preview …

THE MATCH: No. 5 Hempfield (19-1) at No. 3 Northeastern (15-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hempfield, the L-L League winner for the 24th time in program history, and Section 1 co-champ with Warwick, beat No. 12 Conestoga Valley 3-0 in the first round; topped No. 4 Palmyra 3-1 in the quarterfinals; and rallied valiantly past No. 1 Central Dauphin 3-2 in the semifinals. … Northeastern, a longtime Class 2A combatant now playing up in 3A for the second year, KO’d No. 14 State College 3-0 in the first round; fended off No. 6 Warwick 3-1 in the quarterfinals; and outlasted No. 2 Cumberland Valley 3-2 in the semifinals to set up Friday’ clash.

WHAT’S NEXT: Friday’s winner will take on District 1 third-place finisher Neshaminy and Friday’s loser will square off against WPIAL third-seed Hempfield Area in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state tournament on June 1. … Neshaminy, the third seed in the District 1 bracket, blanked the No. 1 seed, Council Rock North, 3-0 in the third-place match. … Hempfield Area beat Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL third-place scrap.

THE COACHES: Two household names around District 3 will lead their teams into battle Friday night — Hempfield’s Mike Vogel and Northeastern’s Matt Wilson know their way around a sideline and a huddle.

HISTORY LESSON: Northeastern owns 18 district crowns and Hempfield has 14 district banners. Who has the most? Central York, with 24. … Hempfield’s last title was in 2018, and the Knights won three in a row from 1999 to 2001. … Northeastern’s last title was also in 2018, which capped a run of six straight championships, all in 2A. The Bobcats also won five in a row from 1966-1970. … Who holds the record for consecutive district titles? Central York, with 12 straight between 1971 and 1982.

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN: Three players to watch, including setter Tanner Sadowski and hitters Brady Lemen and Jared Braswell. … Lemen is a Springfield recruit, and he pounded out 18 kills in the Bobcats’ semifinal win over Cumberland Valley. … Braswell is a Charleston recruit, and he piled up 17 kills against Cumberland Valley. If Sadowski is making pinpoint sets to those guys up front, watch out. Safe to say Hempfield’s defense will be tested here.

ABOUT HEMPFIELD: Knights head to Manchester riding a 15-match winning streak dating back to early April, and they’re coming off an incredible come-from-behind semifinal win at Central Dauphin. Section 1 MVP Ryan Givens, a Messiah recruit, had 22 kills against the Rams, who had a cozy 2-0 lead before Hempfield turned on the jets, nabbing a 17-15 win in the fifth set to cap the amazing rally. … Tip of the cap to 6-foot-5 front-row stalwart Grant Lorelli, who continues to answer the bell despite some nagging injuries. He’s continued to block and take some swings at the net, while concentrating a little more in the setting department. He’s done a terrific job setting Givens and Chris Rivera in the middle and Gerry Gallagher and Adam Gimeson on the the pins. Offensive weaponry aplenty for the Knights. … Glue kids continue to be libero Mason Orth — who served up four aces and sparked the defensive effort against Central Dauphin — and jack-of-all-trades Caden Bonner, who has made plays in both rows in the rotation.

THE CRUX: As mentioned, a couple of titans are squaring off here, with plenty of firepower on both sides of the net. Whoever does the little things best will likely prevail; blocking is a must, and getting your body dirty in the dig department. Don’t underestimate serve and serve return; the less hitting errors the better for both sides.

