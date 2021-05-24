Two for the show.

Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball Section 2 rivals Garden Spot and Manheim Central are moving on to the District 3 Class 2A semifinals, after the Spartans and the Barons earned must-have quarterfinal victories Monday night.

Garden Spot took care of another Section 2 foe, Lancaster Mennonite; the Spartans blanked the Blazers 3-0 in New Holland. Meanwhile, Central KO’d York Catholic 3-0 in Manheim.

Wednesday’s 2A semifinals shape up this way: No. 2 Garden Spot (17-2) will welcome No. 3 York Suburban and No. 4 Manheim Central will play at No. 1 Lower Dauphin. All four semifinalists have qualified for the PIAA playoffs.

“This means a lot,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “It was certainly a goal of ours. I don’t think we all maybe completely believed it right away. But now we have it going, and it feels really good.”

Garden Spot 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0: The host Spartans brushed off last week’s setback against Warwick in the L-L League semifinals, topping the Blazers 25-9, 25-16, 25-23 to advance as Jordan Martin piled up 28 assists and Tanner Laukhuff blistered 11 kills.

The Spartans — who are in the district semifinals for the first time since 2014, when they reached the 2A title match — bolted to a quick 6-1 lead in the opener, then opened up a commanding 18-5 lead on Laukhuff’s spike. Griffin Witmer and Laukhuff had key kills down the stretch for a 1-0 lead.

“We wanted to get off to a good start because they were playing for their season, just like we were,” Rutt said. “The pressure was on us to perform, and we couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

In the second set, No. 7 Mennonite knotted it up at 9-9 on Matt Sampsell’s ace, but Garden Spot answered with a 7-0 blitz for a 16-9 lead. Laukhuff had three kills during the spree, and Laine King’s ace capped the run. The Spartans served superbly throughout.

Mennonite made Garden Spot earn it in the third set, tying it up at 14-14 on Elijah Lazor’s block. Derrick Lambert had two kills and a block, and Laukhuff’s kill gave the Spartans a 21-15 edge. The Blazers were within 24-23 before Garden Spot closed it out, setting up Wednesday’s scrap against York Suburban.

Lazor had eight kills and eight digs and Joe Nguyen had 13 assists for the Blazers, who finished up 11-11 overall.

“They played great,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said of Garden Spot. “Our kids never hung their heads, and they always fourth hard for us. We made leagues and we made districts, and we won a match in districts. Tonight, we just lost to a very, very good team.”

Manheim Central 3, York Catholic 0: Jeremiah Zimmerman set up 30 assists and served up five aces, Blake Wagner slammed 17 kills, and the host Barons (12-4) beat the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 to punch their tickets to the semifinals.

Central is the defending champ in the 2A bracket — they beat York Suburban back in pre-pandemic 2019 — and the Barons get top-seeded Lower Dauphin next. YC (10-3) reached the district quarterfinals in its first official season as a varsity program.

