The Lancaster-Lebanon League champions are moving on.

Manheim Central’s boys volleyball team on Thursday night used its big-match experience to its advantage, flexed its muscles and blanked pesky York Catholic 3-0 in a District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal battle at Manheim Central Middle School.

Game scores were 25-22, 25-23, 25-17, as the sixth-seeded Fighting Irish gave the Barons all they could handle. But third-seeded Central, which beat Class 3A district semifinalists Cedar Crest and Warwick in the league playoffs earlier this month, got the job done.

That sets up an intriguing semifinal on Tuesday, when Central will play at No. 2 Exeter. The winner goes to Thursday’s title match; the loser must win the third-place match to make the PIAA bracket. Exeter blanked Brandywine Heights 3-0 on Thursday.

Central (15-0 overall) got 15 kills from Jacob Moyer and 41 assists from Dylan Musser, who was also a thorn in York Catholic’s side with a solid serving effort in the back. Musser, Reagan Miller and Kevin Saengdara all came up big on the service line for the Barons, who had to scratch and crawl, especially in the first two games.

It was 20-20 in the first when Central seized control. Peter Burkhart had a kill and Toby Frey had a block for a 22-20 edge, before Moyer slammed back-to-back kills for set point. There, Landon Mattiace slammed the winner and the Barons survived for a 1-0 lead.

It was also 20-20 in the second, and that’s when Burkhart pounced. His kill knotted it up at 22-22, and Burkhart had another kill for a 23-22 lead. Frey’s kill set up game point, and Central closed it out for a 2-0 lead.

“They really came right at us in those first two games,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “And that’s a credit to us for just being steady. Nothing really fazes us. We’ve been through it all, and that’s huge.”

Central, the Section 2 champ, sashayed to an 11-3 lead in the third on Moyer’s kill. Later, Moyer had three kills in a seven-point clip, the latter giving the Barons a 16-9 cushion. Mattiace had a pair of kills and Burkhart and Frey struck again late with match-icing kills, and Central won it.

Also in Class 2A:

Lower Dauphin 3, Garden Spot 0

The eighth-seeded Spartans had to tangle with the defending district and PIAA champs, and the host, top-seeded Falcons blitzed Garden Spot 25-13, 25-11, 25-17.

Tanner Laukhuff (11 kills), Keegan Redcay (19 assists) and Ezra Hubik (7 digs) paced the Spartans, who saw their season come to a close with a 10-6 record after a runner-up finish in Section Two and a trip to the league semifinals.

And in Class 3A:

Warwick 3, Red Lion 0

The league-runner-up Warriors defended home court in fine fashion with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 victory over the 10th-seeded Lions, who knocked out Hempfield in the first round.

Kyle Charles (14 kills), Seth Graybill (15 digs) and Nathan Wenger (36 assists) paced Section 1-champ Warwick.

Now, the Warriors (14-1) wait. Second-seeded Warwick — which locked up a PIAA playoff bid — will host a semifinal on Tuesday against the winner of No. 3 Central York and No. 6 Governor Mifflin. That match isn’t until Saturday at 11 a.m.

Cedar Crest 3, Northeastern 0

The fifth-seeded Falcons are heading to the semifinals, and they locked up a spot in the PIAA tournament, compliments of a hard-fought 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 road victory over a longtime D3 kingpin.

Aaron Walters (9 kills, 3 blocks), Jack Wolgemuth (22 digs) and Kody Kerkeslager (18 assists) spearheaded Cedar Crest, which will take on the winner of tonight’s Cumberland Valley vs. Carlisle match in a semifinal on Tuesday. CV is the No. 1 seed; the Falcons (16-4) were the Section One runners-up and a league semifinalist.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77