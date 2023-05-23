Turnabout, the old saying goes, is fair play.

Garden Spot’s boys volleyball team got some payback against one of its fiercest rivals on Tuesday night, and it landed the Spartans in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals.

A couple of weeks after falling to Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 foe Cocalico — which helped the Eagles sew up a district-playoff bid, ironically — Garden Spot got some sweet revenge, clipping Cocalico 3-1 in a district opener before a boisterous, packed house in New Holland.

Game scores were 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18, as the Eagles took the first game and had the early momentum. Undaunted, Garden Spot rallied behind talented hitter Tanner Laukhuff, taking the final three games to set up Thursday’s intriguing win-or-go-home matchup.

Up next for the eighth-seeded Spartans (10-5 overall) is a bus ride to Hummelstown to take on top-seeded Lower Dauphin, the reigning D3-2A and PIAA-2A state champ.

Cocalico, which dropped Garden Spot 3-1 in New Holland earlier this month, bows out after a hot stretch-drive finish to make the bracket as the ninth seed.

“We’ll be getting LD a little sooner than we wanted to, but it is what it is,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “We made our bed, and now we have to lay in it. We wanted to get to that LD match, but we had to get through this rivalry match with Cocalico. And we were able to take care of our business — which was big, considering what happened here two weeks ago.”

The Spartans won the first set 25-12 that night, before Cocalico (11-6) stormed from behind to win. Garden Spot got the last laugh Tuesday.

Just one other L-L League team got out of the first round on Tuesday, and that was fifth-seeded Cedar Crest, which KO’d defending champ Central Dauphin, the No. 12 seed, 3-1 in a Class 3A opener in Lebanon. Game scores were 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, as the Falcons dethroned the Rams.

Tate Tadajweski had 13 kills and 17 digs and Kody Kerkeslager had 34 assists for Cedar Crest, the Section 1 runner-up and a league semifinalist. The Falcons (15-4) will take on Northeastern on the road in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, No. 7 Hempfield, one of hottest teams in the L-L League down the stretch, despite missing out on the league playoffs, bolted to a 2-0 lead before No. 10 Red Lion came all the way back for a 3-2 victory over the shell-shocked Black Knights, as the Lions will play at No. 2 Warwick (13-1) on Thursday.

Red Lion outlasted Hempfield 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 15-9 in an instant classic. Cole Jackson (44 assists), Aiden Beiler (19 kills), Finley Hunt (14 kills) and Brady Rigard (28 digs) paced the Knights (8-5).

Also in 3A, No. 11 Conestoga Valley dropped a 3-0 decision against No. 6 Governor Mifflin, No. 13 Elizabethtown fell to No. 4 Northeastern 3-0, and 24-time district champ Central York, the No. 3 seed, blanked No. 14 Penn Manor 3-0, as the Buckskins, Bears and Comets all saw their seasons come to a halt.

Carson Hoover (13 kills, 3 aces), Samson Pha (14 assists), Trey Forney (12 assists) and Rowan Aisenbrey (14 digs) led CV, which finished up 7-8, while Wyatt Rohrer (15 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs), Luke Thomas (4 kills, 3 blocks), Harry Whited (7 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks) and Noah Reen (6 kills, 2 aces) paced Penn Manor, which finished up 9-10.

That match also signaled the end of coach Chris Telesco's 1-season return to the Comets' bench. He said prior to the season that he was coming out of retirement to coach Penn Manor for his second stint just this spring only. We'll see if he makes another return to the Comets' bench in the near future.

Elizabethtown dropped a 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 decision against Northeastern, which is skippered by former Bears' assistant coach Lamar Fahnestock Jr. Josh McCoy had five kills and Eli Miller set up 14 assists for E-town, which finished up 9-8.

In 2A on Tuesday, No. 7 Brandywine Heights topped CCAC entrant Linville Hill Christian, the No. 10 seed, 3-0, by identical 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 set scores.

L-L League champ Manheim Central (14-0) had a first-round bye, and the third-seeded Barons will host No. 6 York Catholic in a 2A quarterfinal clash on Thursday.

After dropping the first set to Cocalico, Laukhuff — who has played some setter over the last month of the season — took matters into his own hands. Getting some terrific sets from Keegan Redcay, he teed off for nine second-game kills, including a stretch when he went kill, kill, block, kill to give the Spartans a 17-15 lead.

Later, with Cocalico hanging around, Laukhuff boomed two more kills, helping Garden Spot close it out for a 1-1 tie. Laukhuff and Ezra Hubik came up big above the net in the third; Hubik had back-to-back kills for an 18-12 lead, and Hubik, Laukhuff and Nick Smucker had key kills late and the Spartans had a 2-1 lead.

“We lost the first set doing something that we could control,” Rutt said. “We fixed that, and we were able to get back into system.”

Laukhuff (28 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs) had nine more kills in the third set, including four in a five-point span, the latter giving Garden Spot a 12-7 edge. Laukhuff’s spike also gave the Spartans match point, and they closed it out to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals — and send their rivals packing.

Redcay dished off 39 assists for Garden Spot, while Chase Stark had 12 kills, Gio Perez set up 19 assists and Mason Lesher had 10 digs to pace Cocalico.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A BRACKET

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A BRACKET

