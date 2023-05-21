Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball regular-season play, including the 12 mano a mano matches in both sections? Check.

The L-L League boys volleyball playoffs? Check.

Up next on the boys volleyball slate: The District 3 tournament, which kicks off Tuesday with first-round clashes in both classes. The quarterfinals are on tap for Thursday, the semifinals are set for May 30, and the championship matches will be contested June 1.

The team with the higher seed on the bracket will host through the semifinals; the title tilts will be played on a neutral court. The top four finishers in Class 3A and the top three finishers in Class 2A will clinch slots in the PIAA playoffs, which begin June 6, and will conclude June 17 with the state finals in Penn State’s venerable Rec Hall.

Nine L-L League teams — plus a CCAC entrant out of Lancaster County — are in the D3 field, including No. 2 Warwick, No. 5 Cedar Crest, No. 7 Hempfield, No. 11 Conestoga Valley, No. 13 Elizabethtown and No. 14 Penn Manor in 3A, and No. 3 Manheim Central, No. 8 Garden Spot and No. 9 Cocalico in 2A, along with No. 10 Linville Hill Christian, a CCAC squad based in Paradise, in that bracket.

Penn Manor, the 2016 D3-3A champ, squeezed in as the last team in the 3A field.

Warwick is the Section 1 champ and league runner-up. Manheim Central, at No. 3 in the PVCA-2A state rankings, is the Section 2 champ and won the league crown — 3-1 over the Warriors last Wednesday — for the first time in program history.

There is one L-L League vs. L-L League matchup on Tuesday’s schedule: Cocalico will visit Garden Spot in a 2A showdown, with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Lower Dauphin in Hummelstown on Thursday, while the loser is done for the spring.

Central Dauphin, in 3A, and Lower Dauphin, in 2A, are the defending champs; Lower Dauphin has won back-to-back 2A crowns. The last L-L League team to win a D3 title? That would be Hempfield, which claimed 3A gold in 2021. The last L-L League outfit to pocket a 2A championship? Manheim Central, in 2019.

Lower Dauphin is the reigning PIAA-2A state champ; the Falcons topped Meadville in last year’s title match. Meanwhile, WPIAL kingpin North Allegheny is the four-time reigning 3A state champ; NA KO’d Central Dauphin in last year’s finale.

Shaler, in 3A, and Dock Mennonite Academy, in 2A, are currently at No. 1 in the PVCA state rankings, as the postseason cranks up.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, BOX SCORES, SCHEDULES

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS

In 3A on Tuesday: Dallastown at Carlisle; Elizabethtown at Northeastern; Central Dauphin at Cedar Crest; Red Lion at Hempfield; Penn Manor at Central York; Conestoga Valley at Governor Mifflin. On Thursday, the Dallastown-Carlisle survivor is at No. 1 Cumberland Valley and the Hempfield-Red Lion winner is at No. 2 Warwick.

And yes, Warwick vs. Hempfield is the juiciest rivalry going in L-L League serving and volleying circles these days, so that would be an entertaining matchup, should it pan out. Warwick, at No. 8 in the PVCA-3A state rankings, swept the season series this spring — and topped the Black Knights in the league finale in 2022 — but Hempfield, despite missing the league playoffs for this first time in L-L history, was on fire at the end of the regular season.

Elizabethtown will see a familiar face on the opposing bench, as former Bears’ assistant coach Lamar Fahnestock Jr. — whose dad stepped down as Elizabethtown’s coach last year after two stints and nine seasons on the Bears’ bench — is Northeastern’s second-year head skipper.

In 2A on Tuesday: Cocalico at Garden Spot; Hershey at Northern York; Linville Hill Christian at Brandywine Heights; Fleetwood at York Catholic, and that winner will play Thursday at Manheim Central, which is sizzling and feeling fine after winning league gold. On Thursday, the Garden Spot-Cocalico survivor is at No. 1 Lower Dauphin and the Linville-Brandywine winner is at No. 2 Exeter.

Brandywine Heights outlasted Cocalico in the first round last year, by the way.

Garden Spot and Cocalico played a pair of hotly contested matches in Section 2 showdowns this spring; the Spartans rallied out of a 0-2 trench for a riveting 3-2 win in Denver on April 11. In the rematch in New Holland on May 4, the Eagles got shelled in the first set — falling 25-12 — but rallied valiantly for a nifty 3-1 win that helped them sew up a D3-2A invite.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A BRACKET

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A BRACKET

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Keep an eye on these L-L League players in this week’s matches:

Warwick: Powerful OH Kyle Charles is the freshly minted Section 1 MVP, and he’s an absolute force above the net. Whoever defends him — Hempfield or Red Lion — will need their best blocking match to date.

Cedar Crest: Jumping-jack OH Tate Tadajweski helped the Falcons to a second-place finish in Section 1 and into the league semifinals, where they took eventual champ Manheim Central to the wire before the Barons yanked out a 3-2 victory. Central Dauphin’s defenders can’t let Tadajweski swing freely.

Hempfield: There was no hotter hitter in the L-L League at the tail end of the regular season than Black Knights’ MH Ethan Earhart. If he’s slamming Cole Jackson’s snazzy shoot-sets high above the net, look out Red Lion blockers.

Conestoga Valley: Buckskins’ OH Carson Hoover is a real high flyer, and Governor Mifflin’s blockers better be aware of his skills. Or else.

Elizabethtown: Setter Elijah Miller is a wily vet, and he has some weapons to get the ball to up front. He’s tough in the back, too, and E-town will need him to make plays all over the court against Northeastern, which knows its way around a playoff bracket.

Penn Manor: Harry Whited has had an underrated season in the front row for the Comets. He packed the stat sheet on a nightly basis — with a lot more than just kills — and he’ll need a big night in all phases as Penn Manor takes on Central York, which is volleyball royalty in our little neck of the woods.

Manheim Central: Weapons aplenty for the league-champ Barons, but keep an eye peeled on MH Landon Mattiace, who continues to get better and better. Opponents spend a lot of energy trying to block Manheim Central’s pin-hitters, and rightfully so. That has left Mattiace open in the middle, where he has become a dangerous finisher.

Garden Spot: If the Spartans continue to feature Section 2 MVP Tanner Laukhuff — one of the top spike specialists around — at setter, then Cocalico must be wary of Ezra Hubik swinging on the outside.

Cocalico: With Hubik and Laukhuff teeing off, all eyes on the Eagles’ defense in this one, and libero Mason Lesher has been steady in the back for Cocalico, digging out shots and making smart passes to keep the Eagles’ offense in system.

NOTABLES

Central York topped Northeastern in the YAIAA title match, while Exeter KO’d Governor Mifflin in the Berks County championship showdown. … The Mid-Penn did not contest a playoff tournament; Cumberland Valley won the Commonwealth crown, while Lower Dauphin claimed the Keystone title. The Eagles and the Falcons then clinched the top seeds in their respective classes. … Cumberland Valley fell to Central Dauphin 3-0 in last year’s D3-3A finale — after the Rams knocked out Warwick in the semifinals. The Warriors rallied for a third-place finish and went to states. Manheim Central also made the PIAA field last spring; the Barons beat rival Garden Spot in the D3-2A third-place match to advance. … Most D3 championships: Central York (24), Northeastern (18), Hempfield (15), York (13). … Central York won 12 titles in a row, from 1971-1982, before Conestoga Valley snapped that streak in 1983. … Northeastern won nine titles in 10 years through 2018, before Manheim Central broke through in 2019. … Northern Lebanon, an independent squad set to join the L-L League next spring, was the last team out — unlucky No. 13 in this case — in 2A.

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

