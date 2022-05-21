Who says Manheim Magic is reserved for the Barons’ storied football program?

Manheim Central’s boys volleyball team trailed 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in a win-or-go-home District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal clash at longtime Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 rival Lancaster Mennonite.

Facing elimination, the Barons stepped on the gas and rallied past the Blazers.

Jacob Moyer, Trent Groff, Barend Oostdam and Zach Moyer spearheaded the front-row hitting and blocking brigade, libero John Wenger was stupendous on the defensive end with 24 sprawling digs, and Central KO’d Mennonite 3-2 by exhilarating set scores of 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20 and 15-11 in the fifth and deciding game, which punched the Barons’ tickets to next week’s semifinals.

Mennonite swept the season series against Central in league play this spring. Saturday, the Barons got the last laugh.

“It’s absolutely a dream come true,” Wenger said. “Especially after the two losses we had against them in the season. This one feels amazing. We didn’t play nervous. We played confidently. We played great together as a team. And our defense was spectacular.”

“Our defense was phenomenal,” Central coach Craig Dietrich added. “That’s the most aggressive and scrappy we’ve played. And it was big in a situation like this, with our backs up against the wall.”

Mennonite, the L-L League Section 2 champ, league semifinalist and No. 3 district seed, saw its fine season come to a screeching halt, after the Blazers won their first section crown since 2012 and gave eventual league runner-up Hempfield all it could handle in the L-L semifinals.

Central, the No. 6 seed, will play Wednesday at 7 p.m. at No. 2 York Suburban, which blanked No. 7 Brandywine Heights 3-0 on Saturday. York Suburban requested the match be moved from Tuesday to Wednesday, and D3 officials obliged.

By the way, Brandywine Heights outlasted Cocalico 3-2 in the first round on Thursday.

Meanwhile, L-L League champ Warwick is moving on, and L-L League runner-up Hempfield is headed home. The Warriors topped Exeter 3-0 and the Black Knights were eliminated by Cumberland Valley 3-1 in Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday.

Warwick, which clinched a spot in the PIAA tournament with its victory, will play at No. 1 Central Dauphin on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the 3A finale, which is set for next Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dallastown.

The 2A title match is set for next Thursday at 7 p.m. at Central York.

Saturday at Mennonite, Central slipped ahead for good late in the first set when Jacob Moyer had consecutive kills and Dylan Musser (47 assists) had a block. Despite two late kills by Blazers’ hitter du jour Elijah Lazor, the Section 2 MVP, Oostdam’s block capped it and the Barons had a 1-0 lead.

But Mennonite slugged back, getting seven kills and an ace from Lazor and the Blazers knotted it up at 1-1. In the third, Lazor had six of his booming 27 kills, plus a key block, and Mennonite seized control on Zach Nell’s ace and grabbed a 2-1 lead.

Undaunted, Central mustered some of that magic and answered the bell with an amazing fourth set, bolting to leads of 9-0, 12-1 and 13-2. Groff’s thunder-boomer spike closed it out and the Barons and the Blazers shuffled off to a fifth and deciding set.

“That fourth game we realized that if we didn’t win that game, we were going home,” Wenger said. “With that drive and that goal, I thought we all came out and gave absolutely everything. And we were able to take that momentum from the fourth right into the fifth.”

“The fourth we came out on fire, and the fifth game the same thing,” Dietrich noted. “Momentum definitely shifted at that point.”

Central indeed continued its momentum, racing to a 5-0 lead behind Jacob Moyer’s kill and Zach Moyer’s block. Mennonite tied it at 8-8, but Oostdam had a must-have block, Groff had a pair of kills, and Jacob Moyer clinched it with a kill and the Barons won it.

“The fourth and the fifth, we didn’t come out with enough energy,” Mennonite coach Gary Martin said. “We dug ourselves some holes there. It’s a section rival and we knew it was going to be difficult playing them for the third time this season. Still, we wanted to move on. But obviously we’re not. Just too many holes, and we couldn’t find enough offense.”

Also in Class 2A on Saturday …

Garden Spot 3, York Catholic 0 — In New Holland, the host Spartans held on tightly for a 2-0 lead, and then went on to blank the Fighting Irish to earn a spot in the 2A semifinals for the second year in a row. Saturday’s set scores were 26-24, 26-24, 25-16.

Tanner Laukhuff slammed 20 kills and had six digs, Chris Wehn added six digs and Tyler Martin dished off 29 assists for fourth-seeded Garden Spot, which must travel to top-seeded Lower Dauphin, the defending district champ, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Falcons are the second-ranked Class 2A squad in the state; the Spartans are No. 10.

In Saturday’s Class 3A quarterfinals ...

Warwick 3, Exeter 0 — In Lititz, the host Warriors clipped the Eagles 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 to earn a spot in the semifinals — and in the PIAA playoffs, as the four 3A semifinalists will make the state bracket.

Landon Wenger came up big at the net with 11 kills and five blocks, Seth Graybill sparked the defense with 17 digs, and Nate Wenger set up 15 assists for fourth-seeded Warwick, which must tangle with CD, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Harrisburg.

Cumberland Valley 3, Hempfield 1 — The defending champs are out, as the Knights were denied back-to-back titles and a shot at their 16th district gold trophy. The host Eagles gutted out a 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Hempfield, which wrapped up the season as the Section 1 co-champ and L-L League runner-up.

Jared Johnson (31 kills), Tyler Quinn (34 digs) and Thomas Smith (55 assists) paced No. 3 CV, which will play at No. 2 Palmyra in the semifinals on Tuesday.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A BRACKET

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A BRACKET

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage