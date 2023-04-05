The second full week of head-to-head section play in L-L League boys volleyball action got started Tuesday night … with an upset. Keep reading. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley 3, Hempfield 2 — The Buckskins took down the Black Knights — on Hempfield’s home court, no less. Game scores were an eye-chart 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12, as CV knocked the host Knights out of a first-place tie with Warwick atop the section hunt. Carson Hoover (22 kills), Mason Tardibuono (17 kills), Rowan Aisenbrey (20 digs) and Drew Hulstrand (41 assists, 20 digs) paced the Bucks, who outlasted the reigning co-section champs and league runners-up. Aiden Beiler (17 kills), Cole Jackson (53 assists) and Brady Rigard (30 digs) led the Knights, who are facing a trip to Lititz on Thursday to take on Warwick.

Warwick 3, McCaskey 0 — The Warriors now sit alone atop the Section 1 standings after their 25-9, 25-19, 25-17 victory over the host Red Tornado — plus CV’s head-turning triumph over Hempfield. Dom Hess had 13 kills and Nathan Wenger dished off 31 assists for Warwick, while Andrew DeJesus and Aremari Cruz had three blocks apiece for McCaskey. Warwick went into the match at No. 9 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings. The Warriors are set to welcome Hempfield on Thursday, where they’ll try and knock the Knights down another peg in the section standings. Circle it.

Cedar Crest 3, Penn Manor 2 — Another 5-setter, and this one went down in Millersville, where the Falcons withstood the host Comets by an exhausting 17-25, 27-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-12. Kody Kerkeslager dished off 35 assists, Jack Wolgemuth had 23 digs and Tate Tadajewski slammed 17 kills and added a pair of aces for Cedar Crest, while Harry Whited had 14 kills, Garrett Cortez had 10 digs and Wyatt Rohrer set up 36 assists for Penn Manor.

Manheim Township had the Section 1 bye on Tuesday.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0 — The Barons remained perfect — and remained in a tie for first place in the loss column in the section race with idle Garden Spot — with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 victory over the host Blazers, who won the section title last spring. Dylan Musser had 25 assists and Jacob Moyer had seven kills and a couple of aces for Central, which started the match at No. 3 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings. Jesse Longenecker had 12 assists for Mennonite, which is facing an uphill battle to defend its section title after losing its entire starting rotation to graduation last spring.

Cocalico 3, Lebanon 0 — Gio Perez and Craig Fair had 15 assists apiece, Mason Lesher had seven digs in the back, and the Eagles clipped the host Cedars 25-10, 25-6, 25-14. Aaron Rebert had seven digs on defense for Lebanon.

In another Section 2 match on Tuesday, Elizabethtown outlasted host Ephrata in an exciting 5-setter. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

THURSDAY’S LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

McCaskey at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Warwick, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

