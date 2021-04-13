It’s a big week for Conestoga Valley’s volleyball team, and the Buckskins aced their first test Tuesday night.

Despite missing a pair of heavy duty outside hitters, CV took care of business, topping Cedar Crest 3-0 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 match in Witmer.

Jayden Rice had 11 kills and four blocks, Kenji Pha had eight digs to spark the defense, and Domanic Brabant dished off 23 assists for the host Buckskins, who remained in the thick of the section chase with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 victory over the Falcons.

At 3-1 in league matches, CV now finds itself in a second-place tie with Hempfield, which is also 3-1 and beat the Bucks earlier this season. CV and the Black Knights are chasing Warwick, which sits atop the heap at 3-0.

CV’s next match is Thursday, when the first-place Warriors come to Witmer. Warwick will get a Bucks’ squad that is flying under the radar and minding its own business.

“And I’m OK with that,” Brabant said. “If other teams see us as an underdog and they think they’re just going to go out and beat us, well, we’re ready to bring it to them. We’re working hard as a team and we’re all helping each other out. We forget about the last point and keep fighting.”

Tuesday, CV was minus senior hitters Sawyer Shertzer and Charles Janvrin, who sat out to rest some nagging injuries. Shertzer, who has been checking in with 20 kills per match for the Bucks so far this spring, should be back Thursday for the Warwick showdown.

CV was A-OK without Shertzer and Janvrin against Cedar Crest; the Falcons had exactly two leads Tuesday, but put up a good fight. The Bucks were simply too strong up front, with Rice, Carson Hoover, Camden Clapper and Luke Snader leading the charge at the net.

In the first game, CV had a punishing 8-0 blitz for a 19-5 lead, with Clapper delivering a kill and a block during that spree. After Cedar Crest used a 6-0 run to make some noise, Rice boomed a spike to restore order and the Bucks closed out the opener.

CV opened the second game with a quick 8-2 spurt, with Rice smashing a pair of kills and getting a key block at the net. Later, the Bucks reeled off five straight spikes, with Snader and Rice each getting a pair, and Hoover’s slam gave CV a 21-8 cushion.

The Bucks slammed the door in the third game behind Rice, who continued his domination at the net with six more kills and a block, when he denied Cedar Crest’s top hitter, Judah Wise, at the net.

BOX SCORE

With Warwick coming up next, plus a rematch against Hempfield on the horizon, CV’s top priority is finding consistency so the Bucks can continue running with the lead pack.

“The goal is to put pressure on teams with our service, and get them off the net and play good defense around our blockers,” CV coach Blake Youndt said. “Our offense has to be in sync and everyone has to be on the same page. That’s the big thing. We have to stay disciplined and we have to stay hungry.”

Wise and Kayden George had five kills apiece and Ben Doutrich had six assists for the Falcons, who haven’t done too much winning over the years as they continue to build their program. But Cedar Crest already has a section victory over Manheim Township this spring, and the Falcons took heavyweight Penn Manor to a fifth set before falling 19-17 in a nail-biter.

“I’m seeing improvement every single day,” first-year Cedar Crest coach Monica Sheaffer said. “We have one senior and two returning juniors, so we’re a young team. It takes time. Volleyball isn’t a game that you just take up overnight. But they fight and they can play and they’re improving.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage