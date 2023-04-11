Don’t look now, but there’s a new squad making serious waves in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 boys volleyball race.

Conestoga Valley almost always finds a way to stay in the hunt, in a section dominated over the years by Hempfield, Warwick and Penn Manor. But the Buckskins haven’t gotten over the hump all that often over the last several season.

But CV has flipped the script and has made a ton of noise already this spring, and the host Bucks made another statement Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Penn Manor for their third section win in a row, including a 3-2 thriller over Hempfield last Tuesday.

“We had that emotional win (against Hempfield) last week, so we’re trying to get them to play to that same level every night,” CV coach Blake Youndt said. “That’s our mindset. And as long as they stay coachable and keep working hard, I like our potential. But there’s still a lot of growth that needs to happen.”

The Bucks beat the Comets 25-20, 25-16 and 25-19, getting a balanced attack up front and some terrific digging prowess in the back against Penn Manor on CV’s home court in Witmer. The Comets dipped another game in the chase, yes. But Penn Manor has had everyone’s attention, especially after knocking off reigning District 3 Class 3A champ Central Dauphin last month.

CV (3-1 league) finds itself very much in the lead pack, just a game behind Warwick (4-0) in the section standings. Cedar Crest (3-1) is tied with the Bucks for second place, and after CV plays Manheim Township on Thursday, the Bucks have home dates next Tuesday against the Falcons and Thursday against Warwick.

So there will be a lot of eyes on CV next week.

“Team chemistry,” said Bucks' hitter Carson Hoover, who had nine kills against Penn Manor. “We all have the same goal, and with all of us competing for that same goal, we don’t really care who gets the set or who gets the kill. We all want it.”

Tuesday’s first game was a slugfest, and CV was finally able to break free after an 18-18 tie. Mason Tardibuono had a key kill during the Bucks’ 7-2 set-closing spurt for a 1-0 lead.

Hoover was fantastic in the second set, piling up six kills, including a nifty drop shot for an 11-6 lead. Tardibuono added four kills in the second game, and CV was in charge.

There were plenty of heroes to go around in the third game for the Bucks. Hoover had three more kills and a block. Tardibuono (10 kills) had another sizzling spike. And Garrett Funck had three blocks and a couple of kills, helping the Bucks close it out — and continue their section winning streak.

Penn Manor skipper Chris Telesco had to juggle his rotation Tuesday, with setter Wyatt Rohrer out and four newbie sophomores getting time. Noah Reen (10 kills), Elijah Julian (15 digs) and Reece Andreychek (21 assists) paced the Comets, and Telesco was quick to credit CV.

“They have a solid outside attack, and when those guys are on, they’re difficult to stop,” he said. “When they get in a groove, they can really play. Their consistency beat out our consistency, and we didn’t respond to their attack like we wanted to.”

Drew Hulstrand (28 assists, 12 digs) and Rowan Aisenbrey (10 digs) were fabulous in the back row for CV, which hopes to continue its winning ways moving forward.

“Every match is important,” Hoover said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. Every match we need to come out with that same energy and keep competing.”

