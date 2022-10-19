Fittingly, the last two teams to clinch a berth in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls volleyball playoffs met in the first of two quarterfinal matches Wednesday evening at Hempfield High School.

Conestoga Valley swept past Lancaster Mennonite 3-0 to advance to Thursday night’s L-L semifinal round at Elizabethtown. Hempfield followed suit in the second quarterfinal, punching its ticket to the semis with a 3-0 sweep of Ephrata.

The semifinals will feature Section One champion Hempfield versus Section Three champion Northern Lebanon at 5 p.m., followed by CV versus Section Two champion Elizabethtown at 7 p.m.

Game scores for the match between Conestoga Valley and Lancaster Mennonite were 25-10, 25-15 and 25-19.

The match was delayed more than an hour after Lancaster Mennonite got caught in traffic en route to Hempfield, giving CV ample time to settle into the playoff atmosphere.

“I’d say it did help our momentum because we were a little nervous about playing without a JV match beforehand,” CV senior Camdyn Mahler said. “We kind of got that delay to get in the right mindset.”

Mahler had three of her eight kills in game one, including back-to-back slams off Blazers overpasses for a quick 7-1 lead.

A duo block by Mahler and Morgan Martin extended CV’s advantage to 15-3 before a kill by Rebecca Hartranft ultimately closed the set.

Though Mennonite started slow on the scoreboard, senior outside hitter Julia Fisher did not. A series of electric spikes by Fisher (15 kills) awed fans of both teams alike throughout the contest.

“We tried our best to put the pass in position where they couldn’t set her,” Mahler said. “We were trying to make it so that she couldn’t get the ball that she wanted, even though she can hit anything pretty much.”

The Blazers found their footing in game two. A kill by Daniella Stringer and back-to-back spikes from freshman Ella Binkley helped Mennonite take a 6-5 lead.

CV answered with a string of points from middle hitter Madison Williams for a 13-9 lead, with kills from Mahler and Karen Kornacki ending the game.

Game three was similarly back-and-forth. Emily Kornacki (12 digs) dug a hard spike from Fisher leading to a point, and Hartranft contributed three of her team-high 12 kills as the Buckskins pulled ahead.

Leading 22-19, Martin blocked a shot from Fisher before an ace from Hannah Strohm and a kill from Hartranft finished off the contest. Summer Getz had 26 assists for CV (12-3). Azaylia Jenkins had 20 assists for LMH (11-8).

In the second quarterfinal, Addison Leber and Sarah Hess finished with double-digit kills, setter Melody Butzer had a brilliant all-around game, and Hempfield swept Ephrata with game scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-10.

A 10-point service run from Reece Calabretta highlighted game one, and gave Hempfield a commanding 20-6 lead.

“Whether I was struggling with hitting or passing, my main goal was to do anything I could to benefit my team,” said Calabretta, who finished with five kills, two aces and several digs. “Thankfully, that’s what happened.”

Ephrata found some energy with a pair of kills from Courtney Smith in game two, but slams from Leber, Hess and Kennadi Strassmann proved too much for the Mounts to handle.

Butzer finished with 30 assists and five kills for Hempfield (14-1). Kate Howard added 13 digs.

Smith finished with five kills, two blocks and two aces for Ephrata (17-2). Taylor Haupt tallied six kills, and Madelyn Muhr recorded six assists and five digs.