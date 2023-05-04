Hail, Cocalico.

The Eagles earned their signature win. Garden Spot suffered a stinger loss after a great start. And Manheim Central, which didn’t even take the court Thursday night, clinched a tie for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 boys volleyball championship.

Cocalico rode into New Holland, sitting directly on the bubble in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings. And after suffering a 25-9 first-game setback to the host Spartans, things weren’t looking exactly peachy for the Eagles.

But Cocalico answered the bell, sweeping the next three sets for a resounding 3-1 win over Garden Spot. Game scores were 9-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 for the Eagles, who might have saved their season with the victory.

“We knew this was a big one coming in, and we also knew that we probably had to win out the rest of the season to be comfortable (for districts),” said Cocalico hitter Chase Stark, who piled up 17 kills. “So this one feels really good, especially after being down 1-0 and coming back like that.”

Cocalico also got some sweet revenge against Garden Spot, which trailed the Eagles 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win in Denver last month.

“To come back after a 25-9 (first-game) loss, and not let that get into their heads,” Cocalico coach Dwayne Kieffer said about his club, “shows growth — a lot of growth.”

Garden Spot (8-2 league) remained alone in second place in the section race. Cocalico (6-4) gained a game on the Spartans and, more importantly, took one large step closer to locking up a district playoff invite. And Manheim Central (10-0) clinched a tie for the section title.

The Barons can clinch it outright with a win Tuesday against Lebanon, before the Barons visit Garden Spot in the regular-season finale on Thursday. The Spartans, who play Elizabethtown on Tuesday, are still sitting pretty for second place — and the league playoff bid. But they hiccuped against Cocalico.

“I’d rather get this out of the way now, having a cushion,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said. “This wasn’t a season-ending kind of a thing. But this does eliminate one of our goals, which was to take care of business and get to Manheim.”

Garden Spot crunched Cocalico in the first set Thursday behind Nick Smucker, who had four blocks and a kill, and Tanner Laukhuff, who had six of his 28 kills, including a pair of late spikes to help the Spartans close out the first game, which sent the Eagles scrambling back to the drawing board.

The second set was knotted up at 6-6 when Cocalico made its move. Yohanis Hildebrand got the Eagles going with a kill, and he ended up with eight second-set kills. Stark added three kills and an ace, and Cocalico used a 6-0 run to seize control for good in the middle of the set for a 1-1 tie.

“We knew we had what it takes,” Stark said. “We started getting the ball to our hitters. Yohanis can hit the ball with anyone, and once we started getting the ball to him more, I knew we could do it.”

Riding plenty of momentum, Cocalico never trailed in the third set, when Hildebrand remained hot up front with four kills, and Stark’s perfectly placed drop shot closed it out and the Eagles had a 2-1 lead.

Stark and Hildebrand had four kills apiece in the fourth to help Cocalico cap it, as Craig Fair set up 33 assists for the Eagles. After taking a 7-6 lead in the second set, Cocalico only trailed one time the rest of the way.

“We fed our two power hitters,” Kieffer said. “And we gave some other hitters some opportunities because (Garden Spot’s blockers) kept cheating over. Our setters recognized that and we got kills.”

A lot of them, as Colson Hildebrand and Cyprus Rohrer tacked on some clutch kills throughout.

“That’s the best I’ve seen that group of guys play in the last three years,” Rutt said, tipping his cap to Cocalico.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77