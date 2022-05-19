MERTZTOWN — Cocalico’s boys volleyball team has come a long, long way.

And not just Thursday’s gas-guzzling bus ride to the other side of Berks County for a win-or-go-home District 3 Class 2A first-round match against host Brandywine Heights.

The Eagles, like everyone else around the Commonwealth, missed their 2020 season because of COVID-19. Last year, Cocalico went through a rebuilding campaign, and didn’t have much success in the win-loss column.

This spring, coach Dwayne Kieffer and his club went through a bit of a retool with a young roster, but made plenty of noise and kept everyone honest in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 hunt, before sneaking into the District 3 Class 2A tournament as the 10th and final team in.

From a missed season, to a rebuild, to a retool, and on Thursday, all the way to earning a match point in the fifth and deciding set against the Bullets.

Cocalico misfired on that match point, and ended up two agonizing points shy in an epic district first-round clash here, as Brandywine Heights fended off the Eagles 3-2 by instant-classic game scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14.

The seventh-seeded Bullets advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals at No. 2 York Suburban. Cocalico saw its season come to a crashing halt. But considering where the Eagles were three years ago at this time, it was quite the accomplishment and a proud moment.

“They fought back,” Kieffer said about his troops. “First set we kind of came out flat, but they fought right back. It came all the way down to game point, and unfortunately we had a couple of mental errors there. That’s part of the game. But they played together as a team. They were working together. The flow was there.”

But Cocalico came up two points short of a spot in the district quarterfinals.

Two L-L League teams did pick up first-round victories Thursday, both in the Class 3A bracket: Warwick blanked Carlisle 3-0 and defending champ Hempfield withstood Red Lion 3-2.

Meanwhile, Cocalico had a devil of a time defending slick Brandywine Heights hitter Braydon Ambruster, who amassed 30 kills. He was simply a one-man wrecking crew. Ambruster had six first-set kills and six more third-set kills, helping the Bullets grab a 2-1 lead.

Undaunted, Cocalico got a monster block and a monster kill from Patrick Wickenheiser, and an equally monster block and an equally monster kill from Chase Stark (21 kills) late in the fourth to force a do-or-die fifth set.

Wickenheiser had five blocks, Mason Lesher had 10 digs and Gio Perez set up 26 assists for the Eagles, who took a 14-13 lead in the fifth on Stark’s stick-back spike, and the Eagles had match point on their side. Alas, Brandywine Heights tied it, and the Bullets took a 15-14 lead on Ambruster’s kill for their own match point.

Brandywine Heights closed it out for a thrilling victory, as Thursday’s match featured marathon points, bodies strewn all over the floor, splendid defensive plays and digs in the back, and plenty of heavy hitting.

“They’re grown by leaps and bounds,” Kieffer said about his crew. “Tonight, they played their hearts out.”

With Ambruster teeing off at will on the outside, Caleb Coffen dished off 53 assists for Brandywine Heights.

In Thursday’s Class 3A matches ...

Warwick 3, Carlisle 0: The L-L League champs punched their tickets to Saturday’s quarterfinals with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-11 win over the Thundering Herd.

Landon Wenger (8 kills), Nate Wenger (21 assists), Primo Campagna (4 blocks) and Seth Graybill (15 digs) all chipped in for fourth-seeded Warwick, which will host No. 5 Exeter in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Hempfield 3, Red Lion 2: The defending champs — the Black Knights are now angling for their 16th district crown — earned a hard-fought 21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 15-7 victory over the pesky Lions to win and advance.

Caden Bonner (64 assists), Mason Orth (40 digs) and Dante Keener (21 kills) spearheaded No. 6 Hempfield, which will play at No. 3 Cumberland Valley in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

