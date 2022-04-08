Another night and another round of intriguing matchups and results in L-L League boys volleyball action on Thursday. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, Penn Manor 2 — The Falcons had a resurgent season of sorts last spring, opening plenty of eyes along the way. Cedar Crest has kept that going so far this season, and Thursday the Falcons KO’d a longtime section power. Jack Wolgemuth dished off 21 assists and piled up 25 digs, and Cedar Crest (3-1 league) outlasted the host Comets 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7 in an epic five-setter to remain with the lead pack in the section chase. Wyatt Rohrer (19 assists, 7 service aces), Max Bushong (18 digs) and Derek Warfel (18 kills) paced Penn Manor (0-3), which has played better than its record indicates.

Conestoga Valley 3, McCaskey 0 — Kenji Pha set up 30 assists, Kyle Hutchinson had 10 digs to spark the D, and Jayden Rice slammed nine kills for the host Buckskins (2-1), who dispatched the Red Tornado 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 to keep pace in the section race. Wah Say dished off 33 assists and Javen Sierra had six kills for McCaskey (0-4).

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Cocalico 2 — For the third time already this spring, the defending-champ Spartans were pushed to a fifth game. Thursday, host Garden Spot won for the third straight time in such situations, and remained out front in the section derby. Tanner Laukhuff drilled 28 kills and Tyler Martin had 23 digs to spark the Spartans (4-0), who outlasted the pesky Eagles by a thrilling 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13. Craig Fair (19 assists) and Mason Lesher (20 digs) came up big for Cocalico (1-2), which nearly threw a monkey wrench into the Section 2 standings.

Elizabethtown 3, Manheim Central 2 — Last spring, the Barons had their glittering 40-match section winning streak snapped by Garden Spot. Thursday, the host Bears handed Central its second setback in a row. Dylan Shepherd set up 25 assists, Bryan Murray and Seth Rajnic had 13 kills apiece, Adam Reedy had 18 digs, and E-town (2-1) staved off the Barons 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 in yet another thriller on Thursday. Lancaster Mennonite topped Central on Tuesday, as the Barons have hit a very rare 2-match slide. Against the Bears, Dylan Musser had 27 assists and John Wenger and 14 digs for Central (2-2). But the Bears knocked the Barons two games back in the race, while remaining on Garden Spot’s heels; the Spartans outlasted E-town 3-2 on Tuesday, so it was an adventurous — however victorious — week for Garden Spot.

Ephrata 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Mountaineers picked up their first section victory this spring, compliments of a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Cedars. Colin Weber continued his torrid start with 12 kills and 13 digs, and Ethan Weaver had 14 assists and four service aces for Ephrata (1-2). Tyson Griffiths dished off 10 assists and Alejandro Carabello had nine digs for Lebanon (0-4).

Also Thursday, in the renewal of their heated Section 1 rivalry, Hempfield knocked off Warwick to take over sole possession of first place in the race. Here’s the story …

