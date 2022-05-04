With one week to go in the regular season — and with the push for District 3 power points boiling over — there were plenty of important head-to-head section matchups on the L-L League boys volleyball slate Tuesday night. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of notables, as next Wednesday’s end date quick approaches …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, Penn Manor 0 — In a match dripping with postseason implications, the host Falcons (now 6-4 in league matches) got the job done. Judah Wise had 10 digs to spark the defense, Danny Peelen came up big at the net with eight kills and five blocks, and Jack Wolgemuth set up 22 assists for Cedar Crest, which earned a 25-17, 25-13, 26-24 victory over the Comets (3-6) to remain ahead of Penn Manor in the District 3 Class 3A rankings, and inch a little closer to making that bracket. The top 14 finishers get a ticket in the 3A field, and four L-L League teams are just outside the cut-bubble with the May 12 deadline coming up quickly: Elizabethtown is No. 15; Cedar Crest is No. 16; Conestoga Valley is No. 17; and Penn Manor is No. 18. So the Bears, Falcons, Buckskins and Comets all have work to do to make the 3A bracket. Stay tuned. Tuesday, Max Bushong (11 digs), Wyatt Rohrer (15 assists) and Derek Warfel (9 kills) paced Penn Manor.

Conestoga Valley 3, McCaskey 0 — As mentioned, the Buckskins (5-4) needed a victory to remain in the D3-3A chase, and they got one. Kenji Pha returned from an injury to dish off 20 assists and Carson Hoover boomed eight kills and piled up seven digs for CV, which topped the host Red Tornado 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 to keep its playoff hopes alive. Skyler Wright (4 kills, 2 blocks) and Johnaxdier Lugo (14 assists) led McCaskey (1-9).

Manheim Township (1-8) had the bye on Tuesday.

* Those five combatants are now chasing Hempfield and Warwick in the Section 1 hunt; the Warriors (8-1) forced a tie for first place in the loss column with an electrifying 3-1 win over the Black Knights (9-1) on Tuesday. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Cocalico 0 — The Spartans needed a victory to keep pace with first-place Lancaster Mennonite in the section chase, and Garden Spot answered the bell. Tanner Laukhuff slammed 17 kills, Tyler Martin set up 38 assists and Keegan Redcay had a pair of blocks and a trio of service aces for the Spartans, who picked up a hard-fought 25-20, 26-24, 27-25 win over the host Eagles, who took Garden Spot (8-2) to five sets in their first meeting. Gio Perez (27 assists), Chase Stark (9 kills), Elijah Ugalde (8 kills) and Mason Lesher (10 digs) paced Cocalico, which currently sits on the 10-line — as the last team in — in the D3-2A power ratings. So the Eagles (3-6) will need a fast finish to snag a playoff slot. Meanwhile, Lancaster Mennonite (No. 3), Garden Spot (No. 5) and Manheim Central (No. 6) are safely inside the bubble to earn D3-2A bids.

Manheim Central 3, Elizabethtown 0 — In a match with section and district implications, the host Barons (7-3) gutted out a 26-24, 25-20, 27-25 win over the Bears. Barend Oostdam (9 kills, 8 blocks), Dylan Musser (27 assists) and John Wenger (14 digs) led the way for Central, while Bryan Murray (14 kills), Dylan Shepherd (21 assists) and Elijah Miller (17 digs) paced E-town (5-4). The Bears will get one more shot at first-place Lancaster Mennonite; E-town will visit the Blazers next Wednesday on the last night of league play.

Ephrata 3, Lebanon 1 — Colin Weber stuffed the stat sheet with 15 digs, 12 kills and three blocks, Ethan Weaver had 15 assists and a trio of blocks, and Dennis Hehnly served up five aces for the Mountaineers (2-7), who churned out a hotly contested 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 victory over the host Cedars. Tyson Griffiths (17 assists) and Chris Estrada (12 digs, 9 kills, 7 blocks) showed the way for Lebanon (0-10).

First-place Lancaster Mennonite (8-1) had the bye on Tuesday.

* A fresh set of PVCA state rankings hit the streets on Monday, and four L-L League teams made the list: In Class 3A, Hempfield is No. 5 and Warwick is No. 7, and in Class 2A, Lancaster Mennonite is No. 8 and Manheim Central is No. 10.

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

THURSDAY’S L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

McCaskey at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Lebanon at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

* The Cedar Crest at Conestoga Valley match will have plenty of D3-3A implications, as the Falcons and the Buckskins duke it out to stay alive in that race. … Hempfield has the bye in Section 1, so if Warwick can take care of Manheim Township, the Warriors would force an exact tie atop the standings with the Knights; they’re currently tied for first in the loss column after splitting their season series. … Circle Cocalico at Lancaster Mennonite as well; the Eagles need a win to stay in line for a D3-2A playoff invite, while the Blazers need a victory to remain alone in first place in the Section 2 hunt.

