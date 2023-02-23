He’s back.

One of the most successful coaches in the history of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball is set to make his return to the bench later this spring.

Chris Telesco, who guided Penn Manor to 450-plus victories and multiple championships in 17 years on the Comets’ bench, gained school board approval earlier this week to once again guide Penn Manor’s program.

He stepped away three years ago to spend more time with his family. And after two different coaches spent the last two seasons calling the shots for the Comets, Telesco is coming back.

He won’t be the only new coach around the league when the season gets started in about a month.

Former Warwick all-star and Eastern University player Foster Lobb takes over at his alma mater for Nate Gajecki, who stepped down following last season after 18 glorious years on the job in Lititz.

In his senior season at Eastern in 2022, Lobb had 236 kills, 17 aces and 111 digs, and he was a 3-time conference all-star in his college days. Lobb inherits a Warwick team that shared the Section 1 title with rival Hempfield last spring, before beating the Black Knights in the league championship match and earning a third-place finish in the D3-3A tournament.

Elizabethtown has a new skipper; David Hoffmann steps in for Lamar Fahnestock, who stepped down after two stints and nine years on the Bears’ bench. Hoffmann previously served as an assistant coach in E-town’s program under Fahnestock, so he knows the players and the system.

And there’s a new coach at Manheim Township, where former Lancaster Bible College player Caleb Roberts takes over the reins for the Blue Streaks after Eleanor Schultz stepped down after two years on Township’s bench.

In his senior season at LBC in 2022, Roberts had 59 kills, 31 blocks and 27 digs. He now takes over a re-tooling Streaks’ program that is looking to get back in the Section 1 race.

Telesco’s resume is jaw-dropping in Millersville: His squads made the L-L League playoffs in all 17 years he was at the helm, and Penn Manor only missed out on the D3 playoffs one time under Telesco, whose teams won 452 matches, captured three section titles, three league championships and a pair of D3 crowns, plus three PIAA quarterfinal trips, and a spot in the state title match in 2016.

Dustin Hornberger and then Brian Kemrer guided Penn Manor over the last two seasons. Now Telesco is back calling the shots for the Comets.

