The regular season is tucked away neatly in the archives, and now it’s all playoffs, all the time for the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams that qualified for the postseason.

Here’s previewing the league championship match, and a look at which teams will be serving and volleying in the District 3 tournament later this week ...

2 FOR THE SHOW

Hempfield and Warwick have quite the juicy rivalry going, and the Section 1 heavyweights will duke it out for L-L League supremacy Monday at 7 p.m. at Cocalico.

The Black Knights, who have knocked off the Warriors in the last two league championship matches, own a league-record 24 L-L title banners, and they’ll go for a staggering No. 25 against their nemesis Monday on a neutral court in Denver.

Hempfield and Warwick split their season series this spring, with each defending their home court. The Knights won 3-1 on April 7 in Landisville as Dante Keener (28 kills), Caden Bonner (42 assists) and Mason Orth (16 digs) keyed Hempfield’s win.

Warwick returned the favor with a 3-1 victory of its own on May 3 in Lititz. Kyle Charles piled up 16 kills, Adam Gingrich had 23 assists and Seth Graybill had 27 digs to help the Warriors tie up the section race that night, and Warwick and Hempfield went on to share the Section 1 crown.

Warwick hitter supreme Jacob Lobb, who amassed 16 kills and 24 digs in the first meeting against Hempfield, missed the semifinals on Friday while nursing a nagging lower-body injury. He’s questionable for Monday’s title clash.

The Warriors held off hard-charging Garden Spot 3-1 in the semifinals, right after Hempfield blanked Lancaster Mennonite 3-0 in the other Final Four clash. That score was a lot closer than it looked.

Monday’s crux: It looks like Warwick could be down a major weapon in Lobb, but Charles, Gingrich, Landon Wenger, Bryn Hess and Primo Campagna all picked it up in the front row in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Graybill and Nate Wenger have been dig stalwarts in the back, and Parker Gooding has been a secret-weapon serve specialist for the Warriors.

Do not underestimate serving and service returns in this feud. Whoever has the fewest hitting errors will have an advantage.

Meanwhile, Hempfield must defend Warwick’s go-to hitters up front, so keep an eye on Keener, Parker Wolfe, Aiden Beiler, Ethan Earhart and Cole Overbaugh at the net, plus Orth and Bonner doing the dirty work — and Michael Keene and Cole Jackson chipping in defensively and on the service line — for the Knights.

There’s a fun coaching matchup as well, with Hempfield rookie skipper Kenny Eiser matching wits with Warwick’s Nate Gajecki, the league’s longest tenured coach at 18 years on the Warriors’ bench.

This is simply old hat for Hempfield, which has only missed the league finals twice in the history of the L-L. Will this be the year Warwick snaps its skid and unseats the Knights?

6 FOR THE SHOW

An even half dozen L-L League teams qualified for the District 3 tournament, two in Class 3A and four in Class 2A.

Warwick and Hempfield — the league finalists — are in the 3A bracket and Lancaster Mennonite, Garden Spot, Manheim Central and Cocalico cracked the 2A field. In fact, Lancaster Mennonite and Manheim Central will square off head-to-head in a win-or-go-home quarterfinal clash later this week.

Elizabethtown, at No. 15, was the last team out in 3A. In case you missed it, Bears’ skipper Lamar Fahnestock, who has had a pair of stints coaching E-town, announced that he’s stepping down from his post, so there will be at least one coaching vacancy in the league this offseason.

On Thursday, Warwick, the No. 4 seed, will welcome No. 13 Carlisle at 7 p.m.; Hempfield, the defending champ and No. 6 seed, will host No. 11 Red Lion at 7 p.m.; and Cocalico, the last 2A team in at No. 10, will play at No. 7 Brandywine Heights at 7:30 p.m.

Those are all first-round clashes.

Cocalico fended off Brandywine Heights 3-2 in a nonleague matchup earlier this season. That rematch is for a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals against No. 2 seed York Suburban, which fell to 1-seed Lower Dauphin in last year’s 2A finale.

In the 2A quarterfinals on Saturday, No. 4 Garden Spot will play host to No. 5 York Catholic, and Lancaster Mennonite, the Section 2 champ and No. 3 seed, will welcome No. 6 Manheim Central in an all-L-L League Section 2 tussle.

The Blazers swept the season series against the Barons, and the third matchup is for a spot in the district semifinals.

Thursday’s survivors will be back in action in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The district championships are set for May 26. The top four finishers in 3A and the top three finishers in 2A will advance to the PIAA tournament.

Hempfield, in 3A, and Garden Spot, in 2A, were state semifinalists last spring.

