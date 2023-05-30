From very early on, this one just seemed destined to go five.

In a battle of evenly-matched teams Tuesday night, the Warwick and Central York boys volleyball teams went down to the wire in each game.

All were decided by a mere two points, the slimmest of margins.

Ultimately, the tenacious third-seeded Panthers rallied from a 6-2 deficit in the decisive fifth and pulled out a thrilling 3-2 victory in the District Three Class 3A semifinals in Lititz.

Central York (15-1) had game leads of 1-0 and 2-1 and escaped the second-seeded Warriors by scores of 25-23, 24-26, 29-27, 23-25, 19-17 to advance to Thursday’s finals against top-seeded Cumberland Valley, a 3-0 winner over Cedar Crest.

“Phenomenal match,” Warriors first-year coach Foster Lobb said. “We just got outplayed at the end. I thought both teams were playing however they wanted to play, and it just came down to the team that made a play at the end to win it.”

Through the opening three games, neither team led by more than four points.

Then in a must-have fourth, the resolute Warriors (14-2) went up by six, 13-7, on a swing by junior Kyle Charles, who paced the red and black with a team-high 17 kills.

Both squads had plenty of firepower at the net, and the Panthers’ three-headed monster of Donovan Burris (22 kills), Mason Boyer (18 kills) and Christian Bucks (11 kills) helped to reel the Warwick boys back in. Boyer was a big part of that, particularly during a 7-0 run in which the senior outside hitter accounted for four points — with three of his match-high 11 aces and a kill — as Central York turned a 19-14 deficit into a 21-19 lead.

“Mason has just developed so much and so well these past three, four years in the program, and this year he’s really developed a confidence about him. He was incredible from the service line,” said John Feldmann, one of a committee of Panthers coaches leading the squad following the passing of longtime skipper Todd Goodling prior to the season.

Central York still led 23-21 before back-to-back kills by Charles, and another by Thomas Mejia, highlighted a game-ending 4-0 Warriors run, forcing the fifth game.

There, the two teams were tied 12 times, the last of those at 17-17. Burris’ kill then put CY up for good and a Warwick error finally decided it.

Cumberland Valley 3, Cedar Crest 0

The fifth-seeded Falcons fought the good fight on Tuesday, but dropped a 25-19, 25-10, 25-18 decision against the top-seeded Eagles, who defended their home court and advanced to Thursday’s championship match against Central York.

Kody Kerkeslager (18 assists, 14 digs), Jack Wolgemuth (14 digs) and Tate Tadajweski (8 kills) paced Cedar Crest, also an L-L League semifinalist, which will play at Section One rival Warwick on Thursday at 4 p.m. for third place in the bracket.

The Falcons and the Warriors have qualified for the PIAA playoffs.