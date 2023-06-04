Three for the big show.

Cedar Crest and Warwick in Class 3A and Manheim Central in Class 2A are the last three Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams still standing, and the Falcons, Warriors and Barons — oh my — are set for their PIAA first-round matchups.

It will be no walk in the park for the L-L League trio, who all drew district champions in their state openers, Cedar Crest against Parkland on Monday, with Warwick squaring off against Shaler and Central taking on Obama Academy on Tuesday.

All three L-L League clubs are facing long bus rides. Pack plenty of snacks, fellas.

Win your first-rounder and the state quarterfinals are on tap for Saturday. Lose and you’re done. Poof. The PIAA finals are set for June 17 in Penn State’s Rec Hall.

Here’s a first-round preview for the L-L League troika …

CLASS 3A

District 3 No. 3 seed Cedar Crest (17-5 overall) at District 11 champ Parkland (19-0) on Monday at 6 p.m. … Winner gets Upper Dublin or Northeast Philadelphia in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

This match was bumped to Monday because Cedar Crest and Parkland will both hold graduation ceremonies on Tuesday. … The Falcons have a 62-mile, one-way trek to the greater Allentown area to take on the Trojans.

This is the icing on the cake for Cedar Crest, which turned a runner-up finish in Section 1 and semifinal trips in the league and district brackets into a PIAA appearance, and coach Monica Sheaffer’s bunch has enjoyed every step of the journey. … Parkland is No. 5 and Cedar Crest is No. 10 in the PVCA-3A state rankings.

Parkland is sizzling; vet skipper Scott Trumbauer (22nd season) and his crew beat rival Emmaus 3-0 to win their 11th D11 championship, after Parkland topped Emmaus 3-1 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference title match. … Parkland had five EPC all-star picks: OH Chase Robbins, MH Luke Smith, libero Ahmad Jaffer, setter Will Stile and OH Josh Nation. … Robbins had 14 kills and Stile had 34 assists in the D11 finale vs. Emmaus. In the EPC title match, Robbins piled up 32 kills with 17 digs, and Stile dished off 48 assists with a dozen digs in the back. … Parkland finished ninth in the Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern York and fifth in the Koller Classic at Central York earlier this season. … The Trojans won 2015 PIAA-3A gold with a win over Fox Chapel.

Cedar Crest’s swingers — Tate Tadajweski, Nick Bensing, Aaron Walters, Danny Peelen, Tye Hains — have shared the glory up front, and Parkland must block that group. … The Falcons’ unsung heroes have been steady setter Kody Kerkeslager and workaholic libero Jack Wolgemuth, who have done scads of dirty work.

District 3 No. 4 seed Warwick (14-3) at District 7 champ Shaler (18-1) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. … Winner gets Erie McDowell or Canon-McMillan in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Section 1 champs and league semifinalists were tripped up by rival Cedar Crest in the D3 third-place match, and now Warwick faces a 244-mile, one-way bus ride to Pittsburgh to face the Titans, who are the No. 1 team in the PVCA-3A state rankings.

Shaler’s lone loss this season was a 3-1 setback against Seneca Valley, and the Titans beat 23-time district champ North Allegheny 3-0 for their first WPIAL title, ending NA’s five-year reign atop D7. … Coach Paul Stadelman and his club are 3-0 vs. NA this spring, and Shaler fell to NA in last year’s state quarterfinals, as NA went on to pocket its fourth PIAA-3A crown in a row. … Keep an eye on Shaler’s front row: OH Logan Peterson, MH Logan Schimmel, OH Joey Gannon and OH Zac Wurzer have been tough to block. They should have Warwick’s undivided attention at the net.

Section 1 MVP Kyle Charles makes Warwick’s front-row brigade tick, and back-row stalwarts Nathan Wenger and Parker Gooding have done yeoman’s work defensively for first-year skipper Foster Lobb. … Warriors fell to Northampton in the first round last year. That turned out to be the last match for longtime skipper Nate Gajecki, who stepped down after 18 successful seasons last spring. Lobb, a former Warwick all-star, slid in this year, and he has the Warriors right back in states. … Warwick is at No. 7 in the PVCA-3A state rankings.

CLASS 2A

District 3 No. 3 seed Manheim Central (16-1) at District 7 champ Obama Academy (15-2) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. … Winner gets Mercyhurst Prep or Ambridge in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Yes, Central is in the “west” bracket.

After Section 2 and L-L League crowns, the Barons’ joyride ended in the D3 semifinals in heartbreaking fashion against Exeter with a gut-punch 3-2 setback. … Central came back to knock out York Suburban for bronze and make a return trip to states. The Barons' prize: A 228-mile, one-way jaunt across the state to Pittsburgh on the PA Turnpike to square off against the Eagles, who won their first Pittsburgh City League (D8) crown since 2014 with a 3-0 win over Allderdice.

Obama’s two losses were nonleague setbacks: 3-0 vs. Upper St. Clair and 3-1 against Bishop Canevin. In the Eagles’ other 15 matches, they were forced to a fourth set just two times. … In the D8 title match, OH Kareem Scott (18 kills), OH Torrien Perkins (7 kills, 6 aces), MH Jack Small (3 blocks) and libero Isai Lopez (12 digs) paced Obama.

Central is embarking on another state run, and coach Craig Dietrich and his squad are angling for their first PIAA finals trip since 2018, when the Barons fell to D3 rival Northeastern in the 2A finale. … Usual suspects up front — high-fliers Jacob Moyer, Landon Mattiace, Logan Groff, Toby Frey — have keyed Central’s run, and setter Dylan Musser has been Central’s ultimate glue kid. He is absolutely everywhere on the court. … Barons are at No. 4 in the PVCA-2A state rankings. … No. 1 Dock Mennonite Academy, No. 2 Lower Dauphin — the reigning state 2A champ — and No. 3 Exeter, which bounced Central in the D3 semifinals, are all on the opposite side of the bracket from the Barons. Keep that nugget in the back of your mind. … Central shared the championship with host North Allegheny in NA’s power-packed, season-opening tournament back in March, and the Barons won their first 15 matches in a row before falling to Exeter last week.

