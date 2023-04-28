2022 Manheim Township at Cedar Crest Boys Volleyball
Aaron Walters (4) of Cedar Crest with the kill attempt against Connor Himelfarb (24) and Nolan McCarty (3) of Manheim Township during L-L League boys volleyball action at Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Another night and more power-packed L-L League boys volleyball action, as the section races barrel toward the finish line. Here is Thursday’s roundup, plus some news and notables

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, Penn Manor 2 — Needing a victory to remain alone in second place in the section chase, the host Falcons eked out an incredibly hard-fought 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13 victory over the upset-minded Comets. Tate Tadajweski (22 kills, 5 blocks), Aaron Walters (5 blocks), Kody Kerkeslager (45 assists) and Jack Wolgemuth (33 digs) paced Cedar Crest, which did indeed remain alone in second place, two games behind front-running Warwick. Wyatt Rohrer (34 assists), Luke Thomas (4 blocks), Harry Whited (13 digs) and Andre Weaver (5 aces) led Penn Manor, which came into the night at No. 15 — and the last team out — in the D3-3A power ratings. The Comets will need a fast finish to make the D3 bracket. Meanwhile, Cedar Crest came into the match at No. 5 in the 3A power ratings, so the Falcons have their eyes on a D3 trip prize — while trying to hold off Hempfield and Conestoga Valley for an L-L League playoff slot.

Warwick 3, McCaskey 0 — The host Warriors remained alone atop the section standings compliments of a 25-9, 25-7, 25-19 victory over the Red Tornado. Dom Hess (11 kills, 2 blocks), Nathan Wenger (24 assists) and Seth Graybill (17 digs, 3 aces) led Warwick’s balanced attack, while Garrison Fleuranville had three kills and a block for McCaskey. … Warwick started the night at No. 2 in the D3-3A power ratings. The Warriors are also at No. 9 in the PVCA-3A state rankings. They’ve held down that spot the last several week.

Warwick takes Cedar Crest's punch, rallies past Falcons to remain alone in first in L-L League Section 1 hunt

In another Section 1 match on Thursday, Hempfield snapped a third-place tie with Conestoga Valley with a 3-0 victory over the host Buckskins, as the Black Knights stayed alive for a section playoff bid. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery from Witmer

Hempfield flexes its muscles, cruises past Conestoga Valley for L-L League Section 1 volleyball must-have victory

Manheim Township had the Section 1 bye on Thursday.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, BOX SCORES, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0 — The host Barons remained alone atop the section hunt with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-18 triumph over the Blazers. Dylan Musser dished off 22 assists and Jacob Moyer slammed seven kills for Central, while Jesse Longenecker had eight digs and seven kills for Mennonite. … The Barons are at No. 3 in the D3-2A power ratings. Central is also at No. 3 in the PVCA-2A state rankings. They haven’t budged off that line in a couple of weeks.

Elizabethtown 3, Ephrata 0 — The host Bears had to scratch and claw for a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 victory over the pesky Mountaineers. Josh McCoy had 12 kills, Austin Thomas had six digs and Eli Miller set up 34 assists for the victors.

Cocalico 3, Lebanon 0 — Chase Stark had 10 kills, Craig Fair had 11 assists, and the host Eagles took care of the Cedars by a 25-5, 25-20, 25-7 count. Edwin Rivera-Alvarado had eight assists for Lebanon.  … Cocalico is up to No. 11 — and in — in the D3-2A power ratings.

Garden Spot, which sits alone in second place behind Central, had the Section 2 bye on Thursday. The Spartans are at No. 4 in the D3-2A power ratings, and they have a key match next Thursday at home vs. Cocalico, as both of those squads look to lock up D3 bids.

* No matches on Friday, but three L-L League teams will compete in two different tournaments on Saturday: Cocalico and Elizabethtown — thorns in everyone’s side in the Section 2 race — will play in Dallastown’s event, while Hempfield is slated to play in State College’s tourney, which will feature some of the top teams from around the state.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

