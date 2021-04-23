It was a busy Thursday night in L-L League boys volleyball action with six section matches. So there’s a lot to cover. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables sprinkled in …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, Manheim Township 0 — The host Black Knights blitzed the Blue Streaks 25-9, 25-8 and 25-4 to remain alone in second place, just one match behind idle Warwick in the section hunt. Michael Keene served up a trio of aces, Mason Orth had 16 big digs and three aces of his own, and Ryan Givens blasted eight kills with four blocks at the net for Hempfield (6-1). Eric Moldenhauer had five digs and Arnav Dixit had seven assists to lead Township (0-5).

Conestoga Valley 3, Penn Manor 0 — Sawyer Shertzer slammed 22 kills and three aces, Domanic Brabant set up 36 assists, and the host Buckskins remained alone in third place and in the thick of the section race with a hard-fought 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 win over the Comets (2-4). Charles Janvrin and Kenji Pha had seven digs apiece to spark the Bucks’ defensive effort. Riley Walton had 13 kills, Max Bushong had 10 digs and Wyatt Rohrer dished off 23 assists for Penn Manor — which renews its rivalry against Hempfield next Tuesday in Landisville. CV (5-2) also gets a shot at the Knights, on Thursday in Witmer, as the Section 1 combatants try and keep pace with Warwick (5-0).

Cedar Crest 3, McCaskey 0 — The Falcons have done a great job in the program-building department all season, and it paid off with their second section victory on Thursday. Nate Doutrich dished off 37 assists, Kayden George pounded out 18 kills, Judah Wise had six big service aces and 10 digs, and Cedar Crest (2-5) topped the host Red Tornado 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22 in a thriller. Johnaxdier Lugo had 33 digs and Cade Smucker had 12 kills and a couple of blocks for McCaskey (2-5).

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0 — The host Spartans kept their firm grip on the top spot in the section chase compliments of a 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory over the pesky Blazers, who have given everyone fits. Tyler Martin had 18 digs, Jordan Martin teed up 27 assists and Laine King had 11 kills to spearhead Garden Spot (7-0). Joe Nguyen had 14 assists, Matt Sampsell had five digs and a pair of aces and Elijah Lazor had six kills and a couple of blocks for Mennonite (2-5). FYI: Garden Spot swept the season series; the Spartans topped the Blazers 3-1 at Mennonite back on March 30.

Manheim Central 3, Lebanon 0 — After seeing their glittering 40-match section winning streak come to a halt against Garden Spot on Tuesday, the Barons started a new streak on Thursday. Blake Wagner had 16 kills, Jeremiah Zimmerman dished off 30 assists, and Central (5-1) squeezed past the host Cedars 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 for a hard-fought road win. It will be out of the fire and right back into the frying pan for the Barons, who host hard-charging Elizabethtown on Friday. The Bears (5-1) and the Barons currently share second place in the standings, so there will be a facelift in the section hunt on Friday. Isaac Matias had 16 digs, Diego Ruiz had 13 assists and Jafet Quintana slammed 12 kills and added four blocks at the net for Lebanon (1-6).

In another key Section 2 showdown Thursday, Elizabethtown welcomed Ephrata, and the Bears got a big night from Rudy Woitas for the win — and to remain in that second-place knot with Central heading into Friday’s clash in Manheim. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

DIGS: Hempfield hits the road on Saturday for the State College Invitational up in Happy Valley. Action gets started at 10 a.m. … Crazy stretch of matches coming up for Elizabethtown, which is set to square off against six district-ranked teams in the next week. Check this out: Friday at Manheim Central (No. 6 D3-2A); Saturday at Lower Dauphin (No. 1 D3-2A); next Monday vs. Section 1 solo leader Warwick (No. 3 D3-3A); next Tuesday vs. Central Dauphin (No. 5 D3-3A); next Thursday vs. Section 2 solo leader Garden Spot (No. 3 D3-2A); and next Friday at Mechanicsburg (No. 17 D3-3A). Now that’s a gauntlet. ... PVCA boys volleyball state rankings.

