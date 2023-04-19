The L-L League boys volleyball circuit put a bow on the first half of section play Tuesday night. And what a night it was. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, Conestoga Valley 1 — Fly, Falcons, fly. Cedar Crest spotted the host Buckskins the opening set, and then zoomed from behind for a 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 victory over CV to snap the second-place tie between the Falcons and the Bucks. Tate Tadajewski had 10 kills, Nick Bensing had 17 digs to spark the defense, and Kody Kerkeslager set up 29 assists for Cedar Crest, which will open the second half of league play alone in second place, just a game behind defending league champ Warwick. Cedar Crest won its fifth section match, and sixth match overall, in a row. Carson Hoover (18 kills), Drew Hulstrand (34 assists) and Rowan Aisenbrey (17 digs, 2 aces) paced the Bucks, who slipped another game off the pace in the section race and saw their four-match league winning streak come to a close — but they’re still very much in the thick of this jumbled chase.

Warwick 3, Manheim Township 0 — The host Warriors capped a 6-0 run through the first half of league play, and remained alone atop the Section 1 standings compliments of a 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 victory over the Blue Streaks. Landon Wenger slammed 12 kills, Parker Gooding had 14 digs and Nathan Wenger dished off 32 assists for Warwick, while Liam Rockwell set up 16 assists and Owen Moore had seven kills for Township. Warwick is at CV on Thursday for a key Section 1 clash, as the Bucks look to throw another monkey wrench in the race and create a logjam at the top.

Penn Manor 3, McCaskey 0 — The host Comets were jonesing for a victory, and they got one. Harry Whited (9 digs, 8 kills) and Wyatt Rohrer (25 assists) led the way in Penn Manor’s 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 win over the Red Tornado, snapping the Comets’ 2-game slide. Andrew DeJesus and Jackson Margerum had three kills apiece for McCaskey, the only winless squad after one round of section matches.

Hempfield, which dropped three of its final four matches in the first half of league play, had the Section 1 bye on Tuesday.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, BOX SCORES, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 3, Cocalico 1 — In a much-anticipated match featuring a pair of teams looking to remain in the lead pack after the first go-round of section play, the host Bears defended their home court with a hard-fought 25-20, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22 win over the Eagles. Josh McCoy had 16 kills and five aces and Eli Miller set up 46 big assists for E-town, while Chase Stark had 12 kills and Gio Perez dished off 32 assists for the Bears.

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Lebanon 0 — It took until the final night of the first round of section play, but the Blazers are now in the W column. Adam Nolt had 14 kills, Jesse Longenecker had 10 digs, and Mennonite, the defending Section 2 champ, earned a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over the host Cedars. Kalib Porter had a pair of aces and Edwin Rivera-Alvarado had three assists for Lebanon, the lone winless team in the section through the first six matches this spring. Mennonite faces an uphill climb to defend its crown, but the Blazers would love to play spoilers down the stretch.

In a Section 2 showdown between bitter rivals on Tuesday, host Manheim Central outlasted Garden Spot 3-1 for a 6-0 start and sole possession of first place. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

Ephrata had the Section 2 bye on Tuesday.

THURSDAY’S LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Warwick at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

McCaskey at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

NOTABLES — A pair of intriguing nonleague matches on Thursday’s slate: Cocalico is at Northern Lebanon, which is playing an independent schedule this spring, and is looking to join the L-L League full-time in 2024. In the D3-2A power ratings, the top 12 teams qualify for the bracket. At midweek, Northern Lebanon is at No. 10 and inside the bubble; Cocalico is at No. 15 and is on the outside looking in. Every match will be big for the Eagles down the stretch, as they angle for a return trip to the D3 tournament. … Also Thursday, red-hot Cedar Crest is set to host defending D3-2A champ Lower Dauphin, which is undefeated and sits atop the D3-2A power ratings. Cedar Crest is at No. 3 in 3A; Warwick is No. 1. … No change in the state rankings for a pair of league outfits: Manheim Central remained at No. 3 in 2A and Warwick remained at No. 9 in 3A in the newest PVCA polls.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

