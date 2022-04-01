It was a busy Thursday night on volleyball courts across the L-L League with six head-to-head section matches on the docket. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, Manheim Township 1 — Make that a 2-0 getaway in section matches for the Falcons, who earned a hard-fought 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the host Blue Streaks. Judah Wise (11 assists), Danny Peelen (10 digs) and Kayden George (7 kills, 3 service aces) were three of the heroes for Cedar Crest. Meanwhile, Arnav Dixit piled up 19 assists and Jack Kline and Nolan McCarty had seven kills apiece for Township (0-2).

Warwick 3, McCaskey 0 — The back-to-back reigning L-L League runners-up got their section slate started in fine fashion with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 win against the host Red Tornado. Seth Graybill (17 digs), Adam Gingrich (14 assists) and Jacob Lobb (11 kills) showed the way for the Warriors, while Johnaxdier Lugo had 12 assists and Javen Sierra (7 kills) led McCaskey (0-2).

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Ephrata 0 — The beat goes on for the Spartans, who topped the Mountaineers by a 25-12, 25-20, 26-24 count to remain in a first-place tie atop the section chase as Garden Spot looks to defend its title. Against Ephrata, Keegan Redcay — fresh off a 54-assist performance Tuesday in a 5-set thriller win over Lancaster Mennonite — set up 29 assists, Tyler Martin had 12 digs in the back, an Derrick Lambert (13 kills, 4 blocks) and Tanner Laukhuff (13 kills) paced the hitting bridge for the host Spartans. Meanwhile, Owen Weaver had eight digs and Colin Weber had eight digs, six kills and three blocks for the Mountaineers, who dipped to 0-2 in section play.

Manheim Central 3, Cocalico 0 — The host Barons kept pace with Garden Spot in the race with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the hard-charging Eagles, who made Central sweat it out. Dylan Musser (25 assists), John Wenger (22 digs) and Trent Groff (11 kills) paced the Barons (2-0) as Cocalico dipped to 0-2.

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Lebanon 0 — A nice bounce-back victory for the host Blazers, who had a 2-0 lead at Garden Spot on Tuesday before dropping a 3-2 decision against the comeback-kid Spartans. Thursday, Ethan Groff (20 assists, 3 service aces, 2 blocks) and St. Francis University recruit Elijah Lazor (13 kills) paced Mennonite (1-1), which won by game scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 against the pesky Cedars. Tyson Griffiths (3 assists) and Aaron Rebert (3 digs, 1 block) led Lebanon (0-2).

Also Thursday, in a Section 1 rivalry clash featuring a pair of rookie coaches, Hempfield outlasted Penn Manor. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

ON TAP: The always popular Bobcat Tournament at Northeastern York is set for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Four L-L League heavyweights are in the field — Hempfield, Warwick, Garden Spot and Manheim Central. … In the PVCA state rankings, Hempfield is No. 5 and Warwick is No. 9 in Class 3A and Garden Spot is No. 8 in Class 2A. No state ranking for Central just yet, but you get the feeling it’s only a matter of time after the Barons had a nice showing last week in North Allegheny’s season-opening tourney, and Central is off to a quick 2-0 start in league play.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5 LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Warwick, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

McCaskey at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lebanon at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

