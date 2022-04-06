An intriguing night of L-L League boys volleyball action on Tuesday, with a trio of first-place showdowns and some mighty interesting results. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — In a first-place showdown in Witmer, the defending section and league champs held off the hosts to remain atop the section charts. Dante Keener had 12 kills and a couple of blocks, and the Black Knights (3-0 league) withstood the Buckskins 25-14, 25-23, 25-23, with the final two games going right down to the wire. Hempfield, which started the night in a four-way tie for the top spot in the loss column, now shares the lead in the loss column with Warwick, setting up Thursday’s showdown match vs. the Warriors in Landisville. Tuesday, Caden Bonner set up 17 assists to help Hempfield’s cause, while Kenji Pha dished off 28 assists and Kyle Hutchinson piled up 16 assists for CV (1-1), which dipped out of that logjam first-place knot.

Warwick 3, Cedar Crest 0 — The winner-takes-over-sole-possession-of-first-place showdown is set, after Hempfield clipped CV and Warwick blanked Cedar Crest. Adam Gingrich and Nathan Wenger had 18 assists apiece, Wenger and Kyle Charles had 10 kills each, and Seth Graybill sparked the defense with 17 digs in the back in the host Warriors’ 25-22, 25-11, 25-19 victory over the Falcons, who fell out of the first-place logjam. Judah Wise (10 assists, 2 blocks) and Kayden George (6 kills, 2 service aces, 2 blocks) led Cedar Crest (2-1). Warwick (2-0) is at Hempfield on Thursday, where the back-to-back league finalists will renew their juicy rivalry.

Manheim Township 3, McCaskey 1 — A much-needed victory for the host Blue Streaks, who have been jonesing for a win as they look to wedge their way back into the Section 1 lead pack. Arnav Dixit (24 assists), Dan Luong (12 digs) and Nolan McCarty (11 kills, 3 service aces) showed the way for Township (1-2), which picked off the Red Tornado 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16. Skyler Wright had 12 kills and three blocks for McCaskey (0-3).

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Elizabethtown 2 — There’s a new solo leader atop the section chase, and that’s the defending-champ Spartans, who coughed up a 2-0 lead, but rallied past the host Bears 28-26, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 15-9. It was the second time already this season that Garden Spot (3-0) needed a fifth game to win a section match; the Spartans overcame a 0-2 deficit to stun Lancaster Mennonite last Tuesday in the league opener. Tuesday, Keegan Redcay continued his torrid start with 43 assists, Tyler Martin had 27 digs, and Tanner Laukhuff slammed 23 kills for Garden Spot. Meanwhile, Dylan Shepherd had 24 assists, Bryan Murray had 12 kills and Damian Tobias had 16 digs and a pair of blocks for E-town (1-1), which fell out of a first-place tie in the loss column with the Spartans.

Cocalico 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Eagles (1-1) soared past the Cedars for a 25-13, 25-6, 25-7 victory as Craig Fair dished off 24 assists, Chase Stark slammed 14 kills, Mason Lesher piled up five digs and Elijah Ugalde served up four aces for the victors. Tyson Griffiths had seven digs and four assists for Lebanon (0-3).

Also Tuesday, in another Section 2 showdown, Lancaster Mennonite knocked Manheim Central out of a first-place tie with 3-0 win on the Blazers’ home court. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

TOURNEY TIME — Two big one-day tournaments coming up on Saturday: The always popular powerhouse Koller Classic at Central York, plus Warwick’s tourney in Lititz. Plenty of L-L League squads will be in action, with Section 1 rivals Hempfield and Penn Manor playing in the Koller, and Lancaster Mennonite, Cocalico, Cedar Crest, Manheim Township and Conestoga Valley set to join the host Warriors. Circle those events for Saturday.

THURSDAY’S LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Warwick at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

McCaskey at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

