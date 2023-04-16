The first half of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball head-to-head section play wraps up Tuesday night, and both races at the midway point are there for the taking.

Section 1 has already had multiple facelifts — including some attention-grabbing upsets — while the Section 2 chase is fit to be tied.

There’s a lot going on, so pay attention ...

SECTION 1 LOGJAM

Big doings here, especially if you’re a Conestoga Valley or Cedar Crest fan. The Buckskins (4-1 league) and the Falcons (4-1) are knotted up for second place, just a game behind Warwick (5-0) in the chase. And CV and Cedar Crest are both coming off victories over Hempfield, which has dropped three of its last four section matches to fall off the pace at 3-3.

Coach Blake Youndt and his Bucks are riding a four-match section winning streak — including a 3-2 win over the Black Knights on April 4 — and skipper Monica Sheaffer and her Falcons have also won four league matches in a row, including a 3-0 whitewash over Hempfield last Thursday, putting the Knights in serious jeopardy of missing the league playoffs in, well, a really, really long time.

After some digging, we couldn’t find the last time Hempfield dropped three out of four section matches — let alone the last time the Knights didn’t qualify for the league playoffs. Hempfield owns 24 league championships, and making it 25 this spring will take some serious work.

The Knights find themselves in the middle of a rare retooling season, and folks are taking advantage, giving this race a different look for sure.

Circle it: CV and Cedar Crest will clash Tuesday in Witmer to cap the first half of section play, and the winner there will take over at least sole possession of second place, with Warwick set to welcome Manheim Township (1-4) on Tuesday.

The second round of league play starts Thursday with a pair of intriguing matchups: Warwick at CV — which could have first place hanging in the balance, pending Tuesday’s results — and Penn Manor (1-4) at Hempfield; the Comets and the Knights repped the league at the prestigious Koller Classic at Central York on Saturday, but neither made it through; Northeastern York topped host CY in the finale.

SECTION 2 IS ALL TIED UP

Garden Spot (5-0) and Manheim Central (5-0) share the top spot here, and that tie will be snapped Tuesday when — buckle up — the Spartans visit the Barons in Manheim as their juicy rivalry will be renewed.

Manheim Central KO’d Garden Spot in the win-or-go-home District 3 Class 2A third-place match last spring, so the Spartans should have payback on their minds. While the Barons have yet to drop a set in league play this spring, Garden Spot has been pushed. Last Tuesday, the Spartans trailed Cocalico 2-0 before rallying for a gut-check 3-2 win, before Garden Spot fended off Elizabethtown 3-1 on Thursday to remain in a first-place tie with Manheim Central.

Cocalico (3-2) and Elizabethtown (3-2) have given everyone fits, and the Bears will welcome the Eagles on Tuesday to snap that tie in the race. Elizabethtown will then host Manheim Central on Thursday to get the second half going.

FALCONS ARE SOARING

Some names to familiarize yourself with as Cedar Crest — fresh off its signature win over Hempfield — tries to snap its tie with CV and remain on Warwick’s heels.

Kody Kerkeslager has been making pin-point sets; he had 29 assists in the Hempfield match, and he dished off 35 assists in the Falcons’ 3-2 gut-check win over Penn Manor.

Kerkeslager has an arsenal of hitters up front, including Aaron Walters, who had seven kills in a win over McCaskey and five blocks against Hempfield, Danny Peelen, who chipped in with 10 digs against the Knights, and Tate Tadajewski, who slammed 16 kills in the Hempfield match and 17 in Cedar Crest’s victory over Penn Manor, which got this four-match winning streak started.

Without looking too far ahead, Cedar Crest visits Warwick on April 25; the Warriors clipped the Falcons 3-0 in their first meeting on March 30 in Lebanon.

NOTABLES

Perusing the District 3 power ratings: In Class 2A, the top 12 finishers qualify, and Garden Spot (No. 3), Manheim Central (No. 4) and independent Northern Lebanon (No. 10) start the week inside the bubble. Cocalico (No. 15) has some work to do. … In Class 3A, the top 14 finishers qualify, and Warwick (No. 2), Cedar Crest (No. 3), CV (No. 7), Hempfield (No. 12) and Elizabethtown (No. 14) are safe for now. Penn Manor (No. 15) would be the first team out. … Manheim Central (No. 3 in Class 2A) and Warwick (No. 9 in Class 3A) start the week in the PVCA state rankings.

