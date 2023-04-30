The stretch drive has arrived, as Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball squads prep for the final two weeks of section play, and playoff jockeying reaches a fevered pitch.

The top two finishers in each section advance to the league tournament — friendly reminder that it’s just the Final Four now — and there is still plenty of heavy lifting to be done in both races with the regular-season finish line now squarely in sight. And as an added bonus, a handful of teams are frantically trying to earn slots in the District 3 playoffs, with the clock now ticking in everyone’s face.

It should be a heck of a sprint to the finish line, and here’s where everyone stands as the postseason puzzle pieces get shifted around, and the playoff picture starts coming into focus.

WARRIORS LOOKING TO CLOSE IT OUT

Warwick (9-0 league) is alone atop the Section 1 heap, but the Warriors — who have been pushed to a fourth set just twice this spring — have a lot of company on their heels, with Cedar Crest (6-2), Hempfield (6-3) and Conestoga Valley (5-4) all mathematically alive for a playoff spot.

The race got a facelift last week when Warwick bumped off Cedar Crest 3-1 — snapping the Falcons’ glittering five-match winning streak — and Hempfield took care of CV 3-0.

The Black Knights shared the section crown with Warwick last spring, and after dropping three of four section matches to fall off the pace a couple of weeks back, Hempfield has suddenly sprang to life with three straight victories — and an excellent showing in State College’s power-packed tournament over the weekend — to announce its presence with authority.

You know what they say about poking the bear. The Knights were definitely poked after their rare 1-3 clip, and they’ve come roaring back behind reliable hitters Ethan Earhart and Aiden Beiler and jump-setter Cole Jackson, who has been the ultimate glue kid for Hempfield.

The Knights also unveiled a new weapon in hitter Finley Hunt, who worked his way into more rotations up front, and he’s delivered, with eight kills in a win over Manheim Township and 11 kills in a victory over CV, as Hempfield has everyone’s attention for the stretch drive.

Warwick is at Hempfield on Tuesday, in a rematch of the last two L-L League championship matches. Circle that one — in red ink. The Warriors then finish up at home against Penn Manor (2-6) and at Manheim Township (2-6), while the Knights are at McCaskey (0-9) and then at home against Cedar Crest to wrap it up. Depending how things shake down, Falcons at Knights could be for a league playoff invite.

Meanwhile, Cedar Crest still has four section matches remaining, so it will be a steeper climb for the Falcons: At McCaskey, Manheim Township at home, at Hempfield and home against CV to close it out. And CV — which went from second place to fourth place after a wonky 1-3 stretch — is at Penn Manor, home with Manheim Township and at Cedar Crest, as the Buckskins hope for an incredibly fast finish.

BARONS, SPARTANS STILL IN CHARGE

Manheim Central (9-0) and Garden Spot (7-1) are close to nailing down the two playoff bids from Section 2, but Elizabethtown (6-3) and Cocalico (4-4) have been making life miserable for everyone.

The Barons finish up at Ephrata (3-6) and home against Lebanon (0-9) before going to Garden Spot on May 11 on the last night of league play in a must-see match between the rivals that could determine the section champ. Before that trip, the Spartans are at Lebanon, at home against Cocalico and at Elizabethtown, so the Eagles and the Bears will both get another crack at one of the section leaders.

Cocalico and Elizabethtown must both block Garden Spot hitter Tanner Laukhuff, who is having an incredible senior season on the outside. The Spartans’ pin-hitter is a swinging machine, and Garden Spot’s Keegan Redcay hasn’t been shy about setting to Laukhuff’s side.

Elizabethtown is also at Lebanon, and wraps up at Cocalico, in a match that could be dripping with postseason scenarios. The Eagles are at Lancaster Mennonite (1-8), at Garden Spot and at Ephrata — that’s three straight bus rides behind enemy lines in crunch time for Cocalico — before wrapping up with Elizabethtown in Denver.

EAGLES, KNIGHTS MAKE FINALS

Cocalico and Hempfield both put together impressive championship-round runs in tournaments over the weekend.

The Eagles soared into the finale at Dallastown’s event, where Cocalico dropped a 31-29 heart-breaker to Dock Mennonite Academy, the District 1 powerhouse that has been parked atop the PVCA Class 2A state rankings since the preseason. That’s a heck of a showing for the Eagles, who are hoping to use that appearance to jump-start their all-important stretch drive.

Meanwhile, Hempfield went 4-0 in an incredibly challenging championship pool to reach the finale in State College’s star-studded event. There, the Knights dropped a 2-0 decision to WPIAL kingpin North Allegheny, which is No. 5 in the PVCA-3A state rankings. Three wins in a row and a title-match run in a tough-as-nails tourney for Hempfield. Poking the bear …

DISTRICT 3 LOWDOWN

Nine L-L League teams will start the week inside the bubble to make the District 3 tournament in their respective classes, with the top 14 qualifying in 3A and the top 12 earning tickets in 2A.

Warwick (No. 2), Cedar Crest (No. 5), Hempfield (No. 7), Conestoga Valley (No. 11), Elizabethtown (No. 13) and Penn Manor (No. 14) are eyeing up 3A bids, while Manheim Central (No. 3), Garden Spot (No. 4) and Cocalico (No. 12) are in line in 2A.

Also in 2A, Linville Hill Christian out of the CCAC is at No. 8 and independent Northern Lebanon is currently the last team out at No. 13. The Vikings will be joining the L-L League full-time next spring.

Warwick (No. 9 in 3A) and Manheim Central (No. 3 in 2A) will open the week in the PVCA state rankings.

