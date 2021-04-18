It’s a great time to be a part of Warwick’s volleyball program.

On the court, the Warriors are winning matches and taking names. Off the court, coach Nate Gajecki’s squad is a close-knit bunch, which continues to raise the bar within the program thanks to unwavering camaraderie and the will to win for each other.

“It’s special here,” Warwick junior defensive specialist Adam Gingrich said. “It feels like a family here. We call it our volleyball family.”

Gingrich’s older brother, Cordell, played for Warwick. His younger brother, Brenton, is a freshman contributor for the Warriors. Tack on the Brubaker boys, junior Austin and freshman Carson, and the Charles boys, senior Ryan and freshman Kyle, and Warwick features three sets of brothers who have helped the Warriors shoot to the top of L-L League Section 1 standings through the first three weeks of the season.

“We’re starting young here,” Ryan Charles said. “We have kids in the middle school playing, and in the offseason, those kids come and play outdoors with us. They come to open gyms. I’ve always done that growing up, and my brother has been playing since he was 11. It’s great knowing your younger brother is playing behind you, and that we have a lot of young kids coming up here. Great programs do that.”

Warwick is certainly muscling its way into the great program stratosphere. It’s been a terrific couple of years for the Warriors, who took section honors and went to the league finale in 2019, after a trip to the district quarterfinals and the PIAA playoffs in 2018.

After everyone missed the 2020 season because of the coronavirus shutdown, Warwick is off to a sizzling start this spring, leading the section race with nifty PVCA state and District 3 rankings, plus a solid runner-up finish in the always gnarly Bobcat Invitational last week at Northeastern York.

The Charles’ have been key cogs, Ryan with his powerful air game and Kyle at setter.

“Ryan started playing in fifth grade and he fell in love with the sport,” Kyle Charles said, “and he asked me to play in the backyard, and that got me hooked.”

The Charles’ parents both played volleyball in their youth, and they have a net firmly planted in the backyard — hence Ryan’s and Kyle’s instant connection on the varsity court.

In battle of Section 1 heavyweights, Warwick rallies past Hempfield for riveting 3-2 victory

“Not a lot of kids get to play with their sibling in high school sports,” Ryan Charles said, “so we’re taking advantage of it.”

And how.

Ryan and Kyle are both having all-star seasons for Warwick, Ryan on the front row piling up kills and drilling spikes — off spiffy feeds from his little brother, who switched from hitter in middle school to setter for his ninth-grade season this spring. Kyle Charles made a seamless transition to the varsity.

“He’s been absolutely great,” Adam Gingrich noted.

Kyle Charles has also been setting up heavy duty swingers like Dawson Forney, Colin Treibley, Jake Lobb and Landon Wenger, who have all done major damage at the net. And defensive specialist Seth Graybill has done a great job in the dig department, and making steady passes to Kyle Charles, who has had a plethora of hot hitters to set up for kills.

Warwick stays hot, blanks Conestoga Valley to remain alone in first place in Section 1 volleyball race

Having brothers playing in Warwick’s program isn’t uncharted territory; in recent years, the Warriors’ program has produced standouts like Nate and Noah Miller; Kyle, Sam and Kurt Maysilles; and Foster Lobb and younger brother Jake, who is a senior jumping-jack hitter for Warwick, and has benefited greatly from Kyle Charles’ smooth sets.

Heck, even Gajecki, the Warriors’ skipper for the last 19 years, has gotten in on the act; he and his older brothers, Jeff and Ryan, all repped Warwick back in their prep playing days.

“We’ve definitely had some really good brothers come through our system in my all but 20 years of coaching here,” Gajecki said. “It’s great to see the older brothers kind of open the door for their younger brothers and bring them to open gyms or outdoor volleyball in the summer.”

It’s paying off for Warwick, which has become a yearly contender for any number of gold trophies or banners. Especially this spring, after this piping-hot start.

“There’s a lot on the line because we all want to do well, and we know we have a pretty good team here,” Adam Gingrich said. “Now we have to go out and show that on the court every night. We have a great coaching staff, and they’ll keep us focused on what we need to be focused on.”

Brotherhood. Camaraderie. Common goals. All for one and one for all. Those have become Warwick’s battle cries.

“As a coach, that’s why you’re here,” Gajecki said. “You can’t win championships every year, year after year. At the end of the year, there’s only one team that wins the last game. You’re going to have up and down years. But if you can have groups of guys like this, who are doing amazing things in life — not just in volleyball — then I’ve done my job as a coach.”

