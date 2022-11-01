The Mount Calvary girls volleyball team lived up to its billing as the top seed in the District Three Class 1A tournament, posting a 3-1 semifinal victory over Lancaster Mennonite on Tuesday night in Elizabethtown.

The Chargers likewise lived up to their moniker, charging ahead in the opening game. Mount Calvary held off a ferocious effort from the visiting Blazers in the middle two sets before closing out the match.

“We’ve been blessed to have some tough matches,” said Chargers head coach Tiann Rutt. “Because of that we are used to the intensity. We’re in decent shape to handle the longer matches, the longer rallies.”

Up next for the Chargers is the District Three championship game opposite No. 3 Lititz Christian, a 3-2 winner over Veritas Academy on Tuesday. The final is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start Thursday back at Mount Calvary. The Chargers (21-3) and Eagles (19-5) both advance to the PIAA state tournament.

Meanwhile, the season comes to an end for Lancaster Mennonite (12-9). Game scores versus Mount Calvary on Tuesday were 25-16, 25-23, 30-32 and 25-12.

The Chargers were led by junior hitter Alivia Rutt with 25 kills, nine of them coming in the opening set. Time and again setters Ava Fouse and Katelyn Niedwick were able to find Rutt on the outside for a tone-setting swing.

“We had a couple overpasses that helped her get in a groove and those are easy kills for her,” Blazers head coach George Avram said. “She’s a great player.”

One of the Blazers’ top hitters, Daniella Stringer, started at libero to help LMH defensively. Stringer accrued numerous digs and was solid on serve receive to give her team a chance.

“We put her back there to have some stability on defense,” Avram said. “I was pleased with the way it worked out.”

Meanwhile, fellow senior Julia Fisher was warming to the match. After just nine kills through the first two games, Fisher unloaded 17 kills in the third as the Blazers and Chargers battled well into extra points.

“Keep the ball away from her,” Tiann Rutt said of the strategy against Fisher. “Even off the net, she’s a good back row attacker. Just try not to give her a chance to hit the ball effectively.”

“She knew that she had to be efficient hitting and that’s what she did,” Avram said.

LMH led the third game 13-8 on three straight kills from Fisher. Rutt countered with three kills of her own to keep the game tight.

Two kills by Blazers middle Ella Binkley restored the lead, but two more from freshman Kylie Masters helped Mount Calvary even the set at 23-23.

LMH staved off two match points as the teams began alternating serves. Finally, Allison Immel finished a point to put the Blazers up 31-30, and an ace from Binkley closed the game.

With both teams exhausted, Mount Calvary pulled ahead in the fourth, cruising to the finish line to complete the victory.

“They were having trouble breathing at the end of it,” Avram said. “They were literally giving me everything that they had on the court, so I’m proud of them for that.”

Unofficially, Azaylia Jenkins had 38 assists for the Blazers. Fisher ended with 31 kills, following-up a 32-kill effort in the quarterfinals.

For Mount Calvary, Kenzie Kline had two aces and Niedwick had 18 assists. Fouse had 17 assists, six kills and four blocks. Masters added five kills and 13 digs, drawing praise from her head coach.

Notes

Mount Calvary swept Lititz Christian to win the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference championship on Oct. 21. The Chargers and Eagles have each won three District Three championships, with Mount Calvary last winning in 2020 and Lititz Christian winning in 2021.