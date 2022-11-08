Downingtown West gave Hempfield an early fright in the PIAA girls volleyball opener Tuesday in Landisville.

The Whippets mixed up their serves, attacked from every position, and dug every ball within reach en route to winning the first two games versus the District Three champion Black Knights.

But a late rally in game two gave Hempfield confidence, and the Knights would go on to complete a 3-2 comeback against the visiting Whippets to reach the Class 4A quarterfinals for the third season in a row.

“We were down 20-15 and we came back and lost 25-23 or whatever, a two-point game,” Knights coach Andrew Olree said of the second set. “I knew we had the momentum going, keeping them mentally engaged for that third set to actually go out and win it, and they stayed into it the whole time.”

In fact, the Knights seized control and never let go, winning the match 15-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 and 15-8.

Hempfield (21-1) advances into Saturday’s quarterfinals versus five-time defending state champion North Allegheny. The Tigers swept Hempfield during the regular season.

“We’re going to be prepared for them and hopefully we play the way we can play,” Olree said.

Versus Downingtown West, junior libero Kate Howard accrued 24 digs and had a pivotal service run in game five. Sarah Hess and Addison Leber each finished with 18 kills, and setter Melody Butzer had 41 assists and 15 digs as the Black Knights fought their way back.

“We came back and we executed how we know we can,” Howard said.

The Knights and Whippets were knotted 6-6 in game five before Hempfield surged ahead. Reece Calabretta had a kill and Hess had a solo block to force a Whippets’ timeout.

Calabretta tallied another kill, and Howard recorded an ace on a well-placed serve toward the sideline.

“(Olree) kind of just told me to target the five-seam,” Howard said. “I just worked on getting them there, trying not to make any errors but just putting it in the place he told me to, that would lead the team to win.”

Hess (five blocks) added two more kills to close the run, and she and Calabretta added kills to seal the victory.

“I knew we were going to have a mismatch with Sarah in the middle,” Olree said. “It took a while until we were able to get it going and when we did I knew that was going to be the result.”