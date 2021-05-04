Ryan Givens and his Hempfield teammates remembered what it felt like when Warwick topped the Black Knights in April.

Those memories served them well when the two met in Tuesday’s huge Section One contest.

Whether serving, passing, hitting or defense, Hempfield had all the answers in a 25-21, 25-11, 25-21 sweep of the Warriors.

“Ever since then we have been working for this night,” Givens said. “Every single practice we pretty much come in saying we are gearing up for Warwick. I think you could see that tonight. Everything we have been working on paid off tonight.”

“The April match I think the kids went in thinking we are Hempfield and are going to win,” Knights’ coach Mike Vogel said. “That’s not the way it works. There’s nothing wrong with a loss. It’s a good lesson.”

Hempfield improved to 9-1 in the section and 11-1 overall and leads Warwick (8-1, 10-1) by a half game in the standings.

Givens led the way with 20 kills, but had plenty of help.

“It was a mix of offense right off the bat and it wasn’t just Givens. It was Caden (Bonner), it was this person, it was that person. When we are clicking like that, we are pretty darn good,” Vogel said. “I am pleased, the kids are pleased. But we can’t be satisfied. We still have a lot more work to do.”

The first set was tied at 21 when Grant Lorelli notched a kill, which combined with a hitting error put the Knights up 23-21. Warwick got one point back, but Givens dropped a kill, then finished the set with a block.

Up 6-3 in the second set, Hempfield scored five straight behind Givens and a huge block from Bonner, who followed with a perfect setter dump.

Bonner added another dump for a 12-5 lead, and later the Knights ran off six straight points as a part of a 9-1 run, keyed by two Lorelli blocks.

“When we pass, we can run the offense,” Givens said. “Our setter Caden Bonner started dumping and we can only do that with great passes from the second row.”

Warwick led the final set, 17-14, but the Knights responded with an 8-1 run that put it out of reach.

“You’ve just got to give Coach Vogel and his team incredible praise here. They got us out of system in that second game,” Warriors’ coach Nate Gajecki said.