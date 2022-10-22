The numbers are downright staggering. 26 section titles. 23 appearances in Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament finals. Now, 21 overall league titles.

And, worth noting: every iteration of the Hempfield girls volleyball team is as unique, each championship as special, as all those that came before.

The Black Knights earned another emblem for their well-decorated banner Saturday afternoon in Witmer, defeating Elizabethtown 3-1 in the L-L championship match held at Conestoga Valley High School.

“It’s amazing,” said Knights outside hitter Addison Leber, who piled on a match-high 24 kills. “I think we really worked hard and I think we earned it. Elizabethtown played well; they gave us a good competition, but we earned it.”

It was Hempfield’s sixth consecutive title and second in a row featuring the state-ranked Knights (16-1) and Bears (16-2).

Last season, the Bears took Hempfield to five games; this time, Hempfield completed the victory in four: 25-19, 25-9, 23-25 and 25-10.

“That was such a fun game to play,” said Paige Brillhart, one of two seniors on Hempfield’s roster. “Elizabethtown definitely challenged us in the third set and it got us going. We were happy to win.”

Game one was a mesh of extended volleys and defensive digs. Consecutive kills by Leber and an ace from Reece Calabretta (eight kills, 12 digs) gave Hempfield an 11-8 lead.

Elizabethtown won a marathon point featuring two digs apiece from libero Paige Horst and defensive specialist Paige O’Connell, with Liz Kerin providing back-to-back tips for a 14-13 edge.

The Knights surged ahead and closed on a 6-1 run behind the net play of Leber, Calabretta and senior middle Sarah Hess (six blocks).

A 9-0 service run from Brillhart (three aces, nine digs) fueled Hempfield’s dominance in game two.

“I just knew that my team really needed me and we needed to rally together to get that set,” Brillhart said of the run. “I just focused up, took a deep breath and got them in.”

Hess tallied seven of her 15 kills in the third set, giving Hempfield multiple leads of two to three points.

The Bears continued to fight, however, with Jacqueline Raybold contributing four kills, Jadyn Lloyd and Bella Lutter recording a series of blocks, and Kerin (12 kills) finishing off the set.

“I definitely think the second game was a wakeup call,” Bears head coach Katrina Shelly said. “No doubt about that. Like, it’s now or never. They decided to go all in and it was a glimpse of hope.”

There would be no denying Leber in game four, however. Hempfield’s sophomore tallied nine kills in the set, connecting time and again with setter Melody Butzer (38 assists, 17 digs), including match point.

Kate Howard had 23 digs for Hempfield. O’Connell and Horst both surpassed 30 digs for Elizabethtown, with setter Hailey Oller (18 assists, 12 digs) and outside hitter Chloe Merkt (5 kills, 16 digs) in support.

“I thought we served aggressive tonight and our serve receive was there,” Shelly said. “It just came down to who was swinging harder. There were some really long rallies and it was a great game all around.”