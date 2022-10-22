Sarah Hess (28) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
The numbers are downright staggering. 26 section titles. 23 appearances in Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament finals. Now, 21 overall league titles.
And, worth noting: every iteration of the Hempfield girls volleyball team is as unique, each championship as special, as all those that came before.
The Black Knights earned another emblem for their well-decorated banner Saturday afternoon in Witmer, defeating Elizabethtown 3-1 in the L-L championship match held at Conestoga Valley High School.
“It’s amazing,” said Knights outside hitter Addison Leber, who piled on a match-high 24 kills. “I think we really worked hard and I think we earned it. Elizabethtown played well; they gave us a good competition, but we earned it.”
It was Hempfield’s sixth consecutive title and second in a row featuring the state-ranked Knights (16-1) and Bears (16-2).
Last season, the Bears took Hempfield to five games; this time, Hempfield completed the victory in four: 25-19, 25-9, 23-25 and 25-10.
“That was such a fun game to play,” said Paige Brillhart, one of two seniors on Hempfield’s roster. “Elizabethtown definitely challenged us in the third set and it got us going. We were happy to win.”
Sarah Hess (left) holds the trophy aloft and celebrates with her teammates after their victory over Elizabethtown in the L-L League girls volleyball championship game at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Hempfield captains Sarah Hess (left) and Melody Butzer pose with the trophy after their victory over Elizabethtown in the L-L League girls volleyball championship game at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Hailey Oller (7) of Elizabethtown sets the ball against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Kennadi Strassmann (17) blocks the return from Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Isabella Lutter (13) of Elizabethtown returns the ball against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Sarah Hess (28) of Hempfield and Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown battle for a point at the net during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Jacqueline Raybold (17) of Elizabethtown celebrates a point against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Hempfield head coach Andrew Olree (right) gives instructions to Paige Brillhart (24) during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Melody Butzer (22) of Hempfield is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a point against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Paige Brillhart (24) and her teammates celebrate their victory against Elizabethtown in the L-L League girls volleyball championship game at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Paige Brillhart (24) and her teammates celebrate their victory against Elizabethtown in the L-L League girls volleyball championship game at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Jacqueline Raybold (17) of Elizabethtown returns the ball against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Addison Leber (31) celebrates a Hempfield point against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Addison Leber (31) of Hempfield gets set to return the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Kennadi Strassmann (left) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown digs one out against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Jacqueline Raybold (17) of Elizabethtown returns the ball against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Addison Leber (31) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown and Melody Butzer (22) of Hempfield battle for a point at the net during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Sarah Hess (28) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown returns the ball against Reece Calabretta (11) and Sarah Hess (28) of Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Elizabethtown head coach Katrina Shelly (center) talks to her team during a timeout during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Melody Butzer (22) of Hempfield sets the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Melody Butzer (22) of Hempfield sets the ball at the net against Chole Merkt (15) of Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Reece Calabretta (11) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Reece Calabretta (11) of Hempfield is introduced before the L-L League girls volleyball championship game against Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Sarah Hess (left) holds the trophy aloft and celebrates with her teammates after their victory over Elizabethtown in the L-L League girls volleyball championship game at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Hempfield captains Sarah Hess (left) and Melody Butzer pose with the trophy after their victory over Elizabethtown in the L-L League girls volleyball championship game at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Hailey Oller (7) of Elizabethtown sets the ball against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Kennadi Strassmann (17) blocks the return from Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Isabella Lutter (13) of Elizabethtown returns the ball against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Sarah Hess (28) of Hempfield and Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown battle for a point at the net during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Jacqueline Raybold (17) of Elizabethtown celebrates a point against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Hempfield head coach Andrew Olree (right) gives instructions to Paige Brillhart (24) during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Melody Butzer (22) of Hempfield is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a point against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Paige Brillhart (24) and her teammates celebrate their victory against Elizabethtown in the L-L League girls volleyball championship game at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Paige Brillhart (24) and her teammates celebrate their victory against Elizabethtown in the L-L League girls volleyball championship game at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Jacqueline Raybold (17) of Elizabethtown returns the ball against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Addison Leber (31) celebrates a Hempfield point against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Addison Leber (31) of Hempfield gets set to return the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Kennadi Strassmann (left) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown digs one out against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Jacqueline Raybold (17) of Elizabethtown returns the ball against Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Addison Leber (31) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown and Melody Butzer (22) of Hempfield battle for a point at the net during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Sarah Hess (28) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Elizabeth Kerin (26) of Elizabethtown returns the ball against Reece Calabretta (11) and Sarah Hess (28) of Hempfield during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Elizabethtown head coach Katrina Shelly (center) talks to her team during a timeout during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Melody Butzer (22) of Hempfield sets the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Melody Butzer (22) of Hempfield sets the ball at the net against Chole Merkt (15) of Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Kate Howard (4) of Hempfield digs one out against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Mark Palczewski
Reece Calabretta (11) of Hempfield returns the ball against Elizabethtown during L-L League girls volleyball championship game action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Reece Calabretta (11) of Hempfield is introduced before the L-L League girls volleyball championship game against Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Mark Palczewski
Game one was a mesh of extended volleys and defensive digs. Consecutive kills by Leber and an ace from Reece Calabretta (eight kills, 12 digs) gave Hempfield an 11-8 lead.
Elizabethtown won a marathon point featuring two digs apiece from libero Paige Horst and defensive specialist Paige O’Connell, with Liz Kerin providing back-to-back tips for a 14-13 edge.
The Knights surged ahead and closed on a 6-1 run behind the net play of Leber, Calabretta and senior middle Sarah Hess (six blocks).
A 9-0 service run from Brillhart (three aces, nine digs) fueled Hempfield’s dominance in game two.
“I just knew that my team really needed me and we needed to rally together to get that set,” Brillhart said of the run. “I just focused up, took a deep breath and got them in.”
Hess tallied seven of her 15 kills in the third set, giving Hempfield multiple leads of two to three points.
The Bears continued to fight, however, with Jacqueline Raybold contributing four kills, Jadyn Lloyd and Bella Lutter recording a series of blocks, and Kerin (12 kills) finishing off the set.
“I definitely think the second game was a wakeup call,” Bears head coach Katrina Shelly said. “No doubt about that. Like, it’s now or never. They decided to go all in and it was a glimpse of hope.”
There would be no denying Leber in game four, however. Hempfield’s sophomore tallied nine kills in the set, connecting time and again with setter Melody Butzer (38 assists, 17 digs), including match point.
Kate Howard had 23 digs for Hempfield. O’Connell and Horst both surpassed 30 digs for Elizabethtown, with setter Hailey Oller (18 assists, 12 digs) and outside hitter Chloe Merkt (5 kills, 16 digs) in support.
“I thought we served aggressive tonight and our serve receive was there,” Shelly said. “It just came down to who was swinging harder. There were some really long rallies and it was a great game all around.”