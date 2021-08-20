The PVCA has released its all-state volleyball list from this past spring, and nine Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts were honored.

Four Class 3A players and five Class 2A players picked up nods, putting a capper on a successful L-L League season that saw Hempfield win District Three Class 3A gold, and the Black Knights and Garden Spot go to the state semifinals in their respective classes.

Two players each from those team were honored, plus a pair of Warwick standouts, two Manheim Central standouts and a high-flyer from Lancaster Mennonite.

In Class 3A, Hempfield senior teammates Grant Lorelli, an outside hitter/setter, and Ryan Givens, a powerful middle hitter, made the list. They were joined by Warwick senior hitters Dawson Forney and Ryan Charles.

Lorelli and Givens helped Hempfield win the Section One title, its 24th L-L League crown and 15th district championship, before the Knights fell to Central Dauphin in the 3A Final Four.

Givens, a Messiah recruit, was the Section One MVP this past season.

Forney and Charles helped Warwick reach the L-L League title match for the second season in a row, after a runner-up finish behind Hempfield in the Section One race. Warwick fell to then-undefeated Northeastern York in the district quarterfinals.

In Class 2A, Garden Spot teammates — and brothers — Jordan Martin, a senior setter, and Tyler Martin, a junior libero, were rewarded with all-state nods. They helped the Spartans win the Section Two crown on the way to league, district and state semifinal appearances.

Jordan Martin was named Section Two MVP this past spring.

Meanwhile, Manheim Central senior teammates Blake Wagner, an outside hitter, and Jeremiah Zimmerman, a setter, earned all-state honors after helping the Barons go to the league and district semifinals, on the way to the PIAA quarterfinals.

Zimmerman was a repeat all-state selection; he was honored in 2019 before the 2020 season was erased because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancaster Mennonite junior middle hitter Elijah Lazor also earned a Class 2A nod. The powerful hitter helped the Blazers into the league and district playoffs this past spring.

