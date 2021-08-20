Seven Lancaster-Lebanon League volleyball players earned PVCA District Three Class 2A all-star honors for their on-court performances this past spring.

Five players earned first-team status and two players picked up second-team nods, joining 11 L-L League players who made the D3-3A all-star list.

The Class 2A honorees included Lancaster Mennonite junior outside hitter Elijah Lazor; Garden Spot senior setter Jordan Martin and his younger brother, Spartans’ junior libero Tyler Martin; plus Manheim Central seniors Blake Wagner, at middle hitter, and Jeremiah Zimmerman at setter.

A pair of Garden Spot senior hitters made the second team: Joe Sharp and Griffin Witmer.

Zimmerman is the lone repeat all-star on the list; he earned D3-2A all-star honors back in 2019.

Martin, Martin, Sharp and Witmer helped Garden Spot win the Section Two title before a spirited postseason run, with trips to the league, district and PIAA semifinals.

Wagner and Zimmerman helped Manheim Central reach the state quarterfinals, where the Barons fell to Garden Spot.

Lazor helped Mennonite make the league and district brackets, as volleyball made a triumphant return after the 2020 season was wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

