Seven Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball standouts have earned coveted spots on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State list for their accomplishments on the court in the 2023 season this past spring.

Warwick’s Kyle Charles and Seth Graybill, Cedar Crest’s Jack Wolgemuth and Hempfield’s Ethan Earhart in Class 3A, and Manheim Central’s Dylan Musser and Jacob Moyer and Garden Spot’s Tanner Laukhuff in Class 2A, take a bow.

Charles and Moyer are rising seniors, Musser and Wolgemuth are rising juniors, and Graybill, Earhart and Laukhuff graduated from their respective schools earlier this spring.

Charles is a repeat PVCA All-State pick, and all seven L-L players were league all-stars this past season. Charles was the Section One MVP and Laukhuff was the Section Two MVP. Meanwhile, Charles, Laukhuff, Moyer and Musser were first-team District Three all-star selections, while Earhart, Graybill and Wolgemuth were second-team District Three all-star picks.

As for the PVCA honors, in Class 3A, Charles, Warwick’s dominating outside hitter, was a first-team selection, while Earhart, Hempfield’s powerful middle hitter, Graybill, Warwick’s smooth outside hitter, and Wolgemuth, Cedar Crest’s steady setter, were honorable mention selections.

In Class 2A, Laukhuff, Garden Spot’s spike-machine outside hitter, was a first-team pick; Musser, Manheim Central’s pinpoint setter and floor general, was a second-team selection; and Moyer, the Barons’ ultra reliable outside hitter, earned honorable mention honors.

Charles and Graybill helped Warwick successfully defend its Section One title, and the Warriors went to the L-L League title match for the third season in a row. But one year after claiming league gold, Warwick fell to Moyer, Musser and Manheim Central in the championship match, as the Barons pocketed their first league gold trophy.

Wolgemuth helped Cedar Crest to its best season in program history; with Wolgemuth stuffing the stat sheet with assists and digs, the Falcons finished in second place in Section One, went to the league semifinals and the District Three Class 3A semifinals, earning a PIAA playoff appearance for the first time.

Charles and Graybill helped Warwick make another spirited District Three Class 3A playoff run, and the Warriors went back to the PIAA playoffs. Meanwhile, Earhart had an excellent season in the middle for Hempfield, which failed to make the L-L League playoffs for the first time in program history. But the Knights went to the district playoffs, with Earhart making plays up front.

Laukhuff helped Garden Spot to a runner-up finish in Section Two and into the league bracket and the District Three Class 2A playoffs. The powerful swinger chipped in at setter late in the season to help push the Spartans into the postseason.

Moyer, Musser and Manheim Central had a magical season, which included a perfect run to the Section Two title and league gold, a District Three Class 2A semifinal spot, and a run to the PIAA quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

