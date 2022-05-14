The District 3 boys volleyball power ratings race has hit the finish line, and six Lancaster-Lebanon League squads have made the list.

In Class 3A, Section 1 co-champs Warwick and Hempfield — the reigning D3-3A champ, and owners of 15 D3 banners — are in, and in Class 2A, Section 2 champ Lancaster Mennonite, Garden Spot, Manheim Central and Cocalico made the bracket.

Warwick and Hempfield are set to tangle for the L-L League championship on Monday at 7 p.m. at Cocalico before setting sail in the district tournament.

Here are the first-round matchups for the L-L League teams ...

CLASS 3A

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, May 19

(13) Carlisle at (4) Warwick, 7 p.m.

(11) Red Lion at (6) Hempfield, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, May 19

(10) Cocalico at (7) Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, May 21

(6) Manheim Central at (3) Lancaster Mennonite, 1 p.m.

(5) York Catholic at (4) Garden Spot, 1 p.m.

* Cocalico snuck in as the last team aboard in Class 2A, and the Eagles get a rematch against Brandywine Heights; Cocalico fended off BH 3-2 in a nonleague clash back on April 11. Chase Stark had nine kills and Gio Perez dished off 18 assists that night for the Eagles. The rematch is for a slot in the 2A quarterfinals next Saturday.

* Rematch alert: Someone is going home when Section 2 rivals Lancaster Mennonite and Manheim Central knock heads next Saturday. The Blazers swept the season series vs. the Barons: Lancaster Mennonite won 3-0 at home on April 5 as Elijah Lazor piled up 20 kills, eight digs, a pair of service aces and two blocks and Ethan Groff set up 37 assists for the Blazers, who survived a wild 29-27 first set that night. In the second meeting, Lancaster Mennonite KO’d Manheim Central 3-1 in Manheim, as Lazor smashed 24 kills and added five blocks, and Groff dished off 45 assists and picked up nine digs in the back for the Blazers, who went on to capture their first Section 2 crown since 2012.

* At No. 15, Elizabethtown was the last team out in 3A. ... Conestoga Valley (16), Cedar Crest (17) and Penn Manor (19) also finished just outside the bubble in 3A.

COMPLETE D3-3A BRACKET

COMPLETE D3-2A BRACKET

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

