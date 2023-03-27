The 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball season is off and running, with head-to-head section play set to get started on Tuesday.

Those section formats remained the same, but there were plenty of changes across the league, starting at the top with five new coaches taking over.

Here are five things to keep an eye on as the season picks up speed:

WELCOME ABOARD

Youth will be served in the coaching department, with two of the league’s five new skippers taking over fresh out of the college ranks.

Foster Lobb, Warwick’s former high-riser and spike specialist, takes over the Warriors’ program from Nate Gajecki, who stepped down last spring after molding Warwick into a powerhouse over the last 18 years.

Meanwhile, Caleb Roberts slides in at Manheim Township, which has had a coaching carousel of sorts over the last several years. Lobb recently wrapped up his college career playing for Eastern University; Roberts played locally for Lancaster Bible College.

Now, they have the keys to their own prep programs.

A familiar face is back on the bench in Millersville, where Chris Telesco returns to Penn Manor after two years away from the program. He took the Comets to great heights in his first 17 years on the job, and he came out of coaching retirement to take over the reins this spring.

And say hello to David Hoffmann at Elizabethtown and Kyle Zehner at Lebanon, both former assistants in those programs, who will now be calling the shots.

12 FOR THE SHOW

There are a dozen league all-stars returning to the court this spring — seven players in Section 1 and five in Section 2.

Cedar Crest’s Danny Peelen and Jake Wolgemuth, Conestoga Valley’s Carson Hoover, Hempfield’s Ethan Earhart and Warwick’s Kyle Charles, Seth Graybill and Landon Wenger are all back in Section 1.

Charles is the lone PVCA all-state pick from 2022 returning in the league this season.

In Section 2, Cocalico teammates Giovanni Perez and Chase Stark, Garden Spot teammates Tanner Laukhuff and Ezra Hubik and Manheim Central’s Jacob Moyer are all back serving and volleying.

Charles, Graybill, Laukhuff, Moyer and Wenger were District 3 all-star selections last spring.

SECTION 1 BREAKDOWN

Warwick and Hempfield shared the title last spring, and the Warriors went on to beat the Black Knights in the L-L League championship match for their first title.

Warwick returns a vet crew — Charles and Wenger are front-row finishers and Graybill can pass and defend in the back — as Lobb eases into the captain’s chair in Lititz. Graduation was not kind to Hempfield — which lost four league all-stars, the section MVP and an all-state player — as Kenny Eiser settles in for his second season on the Black Knights’ bench. But Hempfield is, well, Hempfield. It shouldn’t take the Knights very long to reload.

With Telesco back on the job, Penn Manor got off to a fast start, as did Conestoga Valley, so expect the Comets and the Buckskins to ride with the lead pack. And definitely keep an eye on Cedar Crest, especially with Peelen back taking swings and Wolgemuth setting things up and sparking the defense. The time is now for the Falcons to challenge.

Manheim Township and McCaskey are both in re-tooling mode, and hope to keep the usual suspects on their toes, while continuing to build up their programs.

SECTION 2 BREAKDOWN

Lancaster Mennonite is the reigning champ, but the Blazers lost their entire starting rotation to graduation — including section MVP Elijah Lazor — so vet skipper Gary Martin has some reshuffling to do.

All eyes on Manheim Central, Garden Spot and Cocalico. The Barons went further than any L-L League team in the state playoffs last spring, and return several key players; the Spartans return Laukhuff, one of the top pin-hitters in the league; and the Eagles have a nice nucleus back from a team that went to the district playoffs last spring.

The gut-hunch is that the section champ will come from that three-pack.

Ephrata also seems poised to make some noise, along with Elizabethtown, which lost some key-cog kids and will have a new voice leading the team this spring. But, like the Mountaineers, the Bears have some key pieces back in tow.

Lebanon is coming off a winless season, yes. But the Cedars won a couple of matches in 2021, and Zehner is excited about the depth — and willingness to learn and compete — in Cedars’ camp.

And this: Northern Lebanon is back for another season on the court. The Vikings’ program has gained PIAA approval, and the plan is for NL to join the L-L League as full-time members in 2024. The Vikings will play an independent schedule this spring, featuring nonleague matches against several L-L League squads.

HOT STARTS

Manheim Central was in Pittsburgh this past weekend playing in North Allegheny’s top-shelf season-opening tournament, and the Barons earned a co-championship finish with PIAA powerhouse and host NA.

The Barons beat District 3 heavyweight Central York in the semifinals to set up a title match against NA. But there was a power outage in the neighborhood and the lights went out in the gym. Tourney officials crowned Central and NA co-champs.

Meanwhile, Warwick and Hempfield clashed for the first of what promises to be several times this spring, when the Warriors KO’d the host Knights in the title match of Hempfield’s power-packed Vogel Joust in Landisville last Saturday.

Elsewhere, Conestoga Valley defended home court, topping Penn Manor in the finals of the Buckskins’ season-opening tournament last week. And host Cocalico maneuvered its way to the title match, but the Eagles fell to Upper Dublin in the championship tilt.

Penn Manor went on to get a little redemption; the Comets topped reigning District 3 Class 3A champ Central Dauphin in a nonleague matchup last week. CD started the season ranked No. 10 in the state by the PVCA.

