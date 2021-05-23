The District 3 boys volleyball playoffs kick into high gear Monday with the must-win quarterfinal round in both classifications, where the winners advance and the losers are sent packing for the season.

There are five Lancaster-Lebanon League squads still standing: League champ and 14-time district winner Hempfield and league runner-up Warwick in Class 3A, and Garden Spot, Lancaster Mennonite and 2019 district champ Manheim Central in 2A.

The semifinals are set for Wednesday, with the higher seeds hosting; there are no neutral sites for the volleyball district tournament this spring. The semifinalists in both classes advance to the PIAA playoffs, which begin June 1.

Previewing Monday’s matches for the L-L League teams, which begin at 7 p.m. ...

No. 5 Hempfield (17-1) at No. 4 Palmyra (16-1): The Black Knights are sailing right along, riding a 14-match winning streak, including a 3-0 win over rival Conestoga Valley in the first round. Hempfield’s last district crown was in 2018. … Palmyra’s lone loss is against 2A No. 1 seed Lower Dauphin; the Cougars ousted Central York 3-0 in the first round, and their top priority is curtailing reigning L-L League Section 1 MVP Ryan Givens at the net. The Messiah recruit has been a spike machine for the Knights, who are No. 5 in the PVCA 3A state rankings. … Winner gets No. 1 Central Dauphin or No. 9 Chambersburg in the semifinals.

No. 6 Warwick (16-2) at No. 3 Northeastern (14-0): A tricky road test for the Warriors, who get a Bobcats’ club angling for their 19th district crown; they won eight in a row between 2011-18. … Warwick’s defense — libero Seth Graybill has been super steady in the back in the dig department — will be challenged by Northeastern hitters Joel Braswell (Charleston recruit) and Brady Lemen (Springfield recruit). … Warwick — which is No. 6 in the PVCA 3A state rankings — blanked Red Lion 3-0 and Northeastern dusted State College 3-0 in their first-round matches. … Northeastern is at No. 2 in the PVCA 3A state rankings, behind two-time reigning state champ North Allegheny. … Winner gets No. 2 Cumberland Valley or No. 10 Dallastown in the semifinals.

No. 7 Lancaster Mennonite (11-10) at No. 2 Garden Spot (16-2): The Section 2 foes will clash in this win-or-go-home showdown, and the Spartans swept the Blazers 2-0 in their season series; Garden Spot won 3-0 at Mennonite on March 29, and the Spartans blanked the Blazers 3-0 in New Holland on April 22 . … Mennonite KO’d Garden Spot in the 2019 district playoffs, so this is a rematch on a couple of levels. … The Spartans — at No. 7 in the PVCA 2A state rankings — had a first-round bye; the Blazers topped Fleetwood 3-0 in the first round. … Two steady-handed setters on display in this showdown: Mennonite’s Joe Nguyen and Garden Spot’s Jordan Martin are vet playmakers and traffic directors. … Winner gets No. 3 York Suburban or No. 6 Linville Hill Christian in the semifinals.

No. 5 York Catholic (10-2) at No. 4 Manheim Central (11-4): The Barons — at No. 8 in the PVCA 2A state rankings — are the reigning champs in this bracket after COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 campaign. … This is York Catholic’s first season as a varsity program, and coach Phil Autrey has his Fighting Irish in the district quarterfinals, with just two setbacks, against CD East and McCaskey. … Central’s defense must be wary of YC hitter Luke Forjan, while the Irish have to contain Barons’ all-star swinger Blake Wagner up front. … Winner gets No. 1 Lower Dauphin or No. 9 Brandywine Heights in the semifinals.

