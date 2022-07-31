The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association has weighed in with its all-state selections from this past season earlier this spring, and four Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts made the lists.

In Class 3A, Hempfield senior Mason Orth and Warwick sophomore Kyle Charles were tabbed, and in Class 2A, Lancaster Mennonite senior Elijah Lazor and Garden Spot senior Tyler Martin were named.

The PVCA picked 34 players in Class 3A and 32 players in Class 2A, and the L-L League had two players from each class make the cut. Lazor and Martin were repeat selections from 2021.

Orth, Charles, Lazor and Martin were also L-L League all-star and District 3 all-star selections earlier this spring. Lazor, a Division I St. Francis University recruit, was named Section 2 MVP.

Orth, a libero and top-notch defensive specialist for Hempfield, helped the Black Knights share the Section 1 championship with Warwick, which went on to beat Hempfield in the L-L League title match. Orth and the Knights reached the second round of the District 3 Class 3A tournament.

Charles, a powerful outside hitter, was a key cog for Warwick’s co-section title squad, which went on to capture its first L-L League crown on the way to a third-place finish in the District 3 Class 3A tourney and into the state playoffs.

Lazor, a dominating middle hitter, helped Lancaster Mennonite win its first section championship since 2012. The Blazers reached the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Martin started the season at libero before switching over to full-time setter duties for Garden Spot, which didn’t defend its Section 2 title, but ended up reaching the District 3 Class 2A semifinals. The Spartans fell to rival Manheim Central in that match; the Barons, who made a deeper postseason run than any other L-L League team this past spring, didn’t have any players make the Class 2A all-state team.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage