The District 3 boys volleyball all-star team has been released, and 21 Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts made the list — 10 in Class 3A and 11 in Class 2A.

Four players earned first-team status: Warwick’s Kyle Charles in 3A, and Manheim Central teammates Jacob Moyer and Dylan Musser and Garden Spot’s Tanner Laukhuff in 2A.

Charles is the reigning L-L League Section 1 MVP, and Laukhuff is the reigning L-L League Section 2 MVP. Moyer and Musser helped the Barons win their first league championship earlier this spring.

Class 3A second-team honors went to Cedar Crest’s Jack Wolgemuth, Aaron Walters and Tate Tadajweski, Warwick’s Seth Graybill and Landon Wenger, and Hempfield’s Ethan Earhart.

Wolgemuth, Walters and Tadajweski helped Cedar Crest to semifinal appearances in the league and district playoffs, and into the PIAA tournament. Charles, Graybill and Wenger helped Warwick successfully defend its Section 1 title and go to the league title match for the third year in a row on the way to a fourth-place finish in the district and a PIAA bid.

Class 2A second-team honors went to Manheim Central’s Toby Frey and Landon Mattiace and Cocalico’s Yohanis Hildebrand.

Class 3A third-team nods went to Hempfield’s Aiden Beiler and Cole Jackson and Penn Manor’s Wyatt Rohrer.

And Class 2A third-team nods went to Garden Spot’s Justin Mininger, Ezra Hubik and Keegan Redcay, Manheim Central’s Logan Groff and Cocalico’s Chase Stark.

Laukhuff, Mininger, Hubik and Redcay helped Garden Spot to a runner-up spot in Section 2 and into the league and district playoffs. Hildebrand and Stark were key cogs for a Cocalico club that ended up in a tie for second place — with Garden Spot and Elizabethtown — in Section 2, and the Eagles made a return trip to the district tourney.

Charles, Graybill and Wenger, in 3A, and Laukhuff and Moyer, in 2A, were repeat selections.

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Smith, senior setter, Cumberland Valley

COACH OF THE YEAR: Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley

FIRST TEAM

Conner Foxwell, senior OH, Central Dauphin

Mason Boyer, senior OH, Central York

Lance Shaffer, sophomore setter, Central York

Donovan Burris, sophomore setter, Central York

Trevor Ketrick, junior MH, Central York

Andrew Duncan, senior OH, Cumberland Valley

Tyler Quinn, senior libero, Cumberland Valley

Brennen Levis, junior OH, Cumberland Valley

Aidan Young, senior OH, Governor Mifflin

Ethan Schick, senior MH, Northeastern York

Gavin Meador, senior libero, Northeastern York

Kyle Charles, junior OH, Warwick

SECOND TEAM

Dom Kole, junior OH/setter, Carlisle

Jack Wolgemuth, sophomore libero, Cedar Crest

Aaron Walters, junior MH, Cedar Crest

Tate Tadajweksi, sophomore OH, Cedar Crest

Trey Edmonds, senior OH, Cumberland Valley

Ethan Earhart, senior MH, Hempfield

Tyler Knoop, senior MH, Governor Mifflin

Ryan Kinney, senior MH, Northeastern York

Hugh Rogers, sophomore OH, Northeastern York

Tyler Good, sophomore OH, Red Lion

Seth Graybill, senior OH, Warwick

Landon Wenger, senior MH, Warwick

THIRD TEAM

Wyatt Colestock, junior MH, Carlisle

Evan Barrick, sophomore libero, Central Dauphin

Christian Bucks, junior OH, Central York

Ryan Roberts, junior libero, Central York

Jax Unterbrink, senior MH, Cumberland Valley

Jaidyn Bethel, junior OH, Dallastown

Cole Jackson, senior setter, Hempfield

Aiden Beiler, senior OH, Hempfield

Koltrin Forry, sophomore OH, Northeastern York

Ayden McInerney, senior OH, Palmyra

Wyatt Rohrer, senior setter, Penn Manor

Aiden Hunter, junior OH, Wilson

DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A ALL-STARS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Sierer, senior setter, Lower Dauphin

COACH OF THE YEAR: David Machamer, Lower Dauphin

FIRST TEAM

Brayden Ambruster, junior OH, Brandywine Heights

Jackson Bryant, senior MH, York Suburban

Jack Eby, senior OH, Northern York

Gage Gabriel, junior, OH, Exeter

Arun Gopinath, junior OH, Lower Dauphin

Kyler Holland, senior OH, Lower Dauphin

Tanner Laukhuff, senior OH, Garden Spot

Luis Montailvo, senior setter, York Suburban

Jacob Moyer, junior OH, Manheim Central

Dylan Musser, sophomore setter, Manheim Central

Chase Nugent, junior OH, Exeter

Toby Waters, senior MH, Lower Dauphin

SECOND TEAM

Digby Althoff, senior OH, Lower Dauphin

Kevin Bryant, senior MH, York Suburban

Nathan Efiom-Ekaha, junior OH, York Suburban

Toby Frey, junior, MH, Manheim Central

Luke Forjan, senior OH, York Catholic

John Forjan, senior setter, York Catholic

Yohanis Hildebrand, junior OH, Cocalico

Josh Hoffner, senior setter, Northern York

Landon Mattiace, sophomore MH, Manheim Central

Henry Smullen, sophomore MH, Lower Dauphin

Brady Walker, senior OH, York Catholic

THIRD TEAM

Tyler Campbell, sophomore libero, Exeter

Nathan Dellar, senior OH, Northern York

Todd Gibb, sophomore MH, Exeter

Logan Groff, junior OH, Manheim Central

Ezra Hubik, junior OH, Garden Spot

Davin Jhun, junior libero, Hershey

Reese Kechal, junior OH, Hershey

Isaac Landis, junior libero, Lower Dauphin

Justin Mininger, senior libero, Garden Spot

Keegan Redcay, senior setter, Garden Spot

Chase Stark, senior OH, Cocalico

Ashton Wilson, sophomore OH, Exeter

