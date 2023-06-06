The District 3 boys volleyball all-star team has been released, and 21 Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts made the list — 10 in Class 3A and 11 in Class 2A.
Four players earned first-team status: Warwick’s Kyle Charles in 3A, and Manheim Central teammates Jacob Moyer and Dylan Musser and Garden Spot’s Tanner Laukhuff in 2A.
Charles is the reigning L-L League Section 1 MVP, and Laukhuff is the reigning L-L League Section 2 MVP. Moyer and Musser helped the Barons win their first league championship earlier this spring.
Class 3A second-team honors went to Cedar Crest’s Jack Wolgemuth, Aaron Walters and Tate Tadajweski, Warwick’s Seth Graybill and Landon Wenger, and Hempfield’s Ethan Earhart.
Wolgemuth, Walters and Tadajweski helped Cedar Crest to semifinal appearances in the league and district playoffs, and into the PIAA tournament. Charles, Graybill and Wenger helped Warwick successfully defend its Section 1 title and go to the league title match for the third year in a row on the way to a fourth-place finish in the district and a PIAA bid.
Class 2A second-team honors went to Manheim Central’s Toby Frey and Landon Mattiace and Cocalico’s Yohanis Hildebrand.
Class 3A third-team nods went to Hempfield’s Aiden Beiler and Cole Jackson and Penn Manor’s Wyatt Rohrer.
And Class 2A third-team nods went to Garden Spot’s Justin Mininger, Ezra Hubik and Keegan Redcay, Manheim Central’s Logan Groff and Cocalico’s Chase Stark.
Laukhuff, Mininger, Hubik and Redcay helped Garden Spot to a runner-up spot in Section 2 and into the league and district playoffs. Hildebrand and Stark were key cogs for a Cocalico club that ended up in a tie for second place — with Garden Spot and Elizabethtown — in Section 2, and the Eagles made a return trip to the district tourney.
Charles, Graybill and Wenger, in 3A, and Laukhuff and Moyer, in 2A, were repeat selections.
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Smith, senior setter, Cumberland Valley
COACH OF THE YEAR: Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley
FIRST TEAM
Conner Foxwell, senior OH, Central Dauphin
Mason Boyer, senior OH, Central York
Lance Shaffer, sophomore setter, Central York
Donovan Burris, sophomore setter, Central York
Trevor Ketrick, junior MH, Central York
Andrew Duncan, senior OH, Cumberland Valley
Tyler Quinn, senior libero, Cumberland Valley
Brennen Levis, junior OH, Cumberland Valley
Aidan Young, senior OH, Governor Mifflin
Ethan Schick, senior MH, Northeastern York
Gavin Meador, senior libero, Northeastern York
Kyle Charles, junior OH, Warwick
SECOND TEAM
Dom Kole, junior OH/setter, Carlisle
Jack Wolgemuth, sophomore libero, Cedar Crest
Aaron Walters, junior MH, Cedar Crest
Tate Tadajweksi, sophomore OH, Cedar Crest
Trey Edmonds, senior OH, Cumberland Valley
Ethan Earhart, senior MH, Hempfield
Tyler Knoop, senior MH, Governor Mifflin
Ryan Kinney, senior MH, Northeastern York
Hugh Rogers, sophomore OH, Northeastern York
Tyler Good, sophomore OH, Red Lion
Seth Graybill, senior OH, Warwick
Landon Wenger, senior MH, Warwick
THIRD TEAM
Wyatt Colestock, junior MH, Carlisle
Evan Barrick, sophomore libero, Central Dauphin
Christian Bucks, junior OH, Central York
Ryan Roberts, junior libero, Central York
Jax Unterbrink, senior MH, Cumberland Valley
Jaidyn Bethel, junior OH, Dallastown
Cole Jackson, senior setter, Hempfield
Aiden Beiler, senior OH, Hempfield
Koltrin Forry, sophomore OH, Northeastern York
Ayden McInerney, senior OH, Palmyra
Wyatt Rohrer, senior setter, Penn Manor
Aiden Hunter, junior OH, Wilson
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A ALL-STARS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Sierer, senior setter, Lower Dauphin
COACH OF THE YEAR: David Machamer, Lower Dauphin
FIRST TEAM
Brayden Ambruster, junior OH, Brandywine Heights
Jackson Bryant, senior MH, York Suburban
Jack Eby, senior OH, Northern York
Gage Gabriel, junior, OH, Exeter
Arun Gopinath, junior OH, Lower Dauphin
Kyler Holland, senior OH, Lower Dauphin
Tanner Laukhuff, senior OH, Garden Spot
Luis Montailvo, senior setter, York Suburban
Jacob Moyer, junior OH, Manheim Central
Dylan Musser, sophomore setter, Manheim Central
Chase Nugent, junior OH, Exeter
Toby Waters, senior MH, Lower Dauphin
SECOND TEAM
Digby Althoff, senior OH, Lower Dauphin
Kevin Bryant, senior MH, York Suburban
Nathan Efiom-Ekaha, junior OH, York Suburban
Toby Frey, junior, MH, Manheim Central
Luke Forjan, senior OH, York Catholic
John Forjan, senior setter, York Catholic
Yohanis Hildebrand, junior OH, Cocalico
Josh Hoffner, senior setter, Northern York
Landon Mattiace, sophomore MH, Manheim Central
Henry Smullen, sophomore MH, Lower Dauphin
Brady Walker, senior OH, York Catholic
THIRD TEAM
Tyler Campbell, sophomore libero, Exeter
Nathan Dellar, senior OH, Northern York
Todd Gibb, sophomore MH, Exeter
Logan Groff, junior OH, Manheim Central
Ezra Hubik, junior OH, Garden Spot
Davin Jhun, junior libero, Hershey
Reese Kechal, junior OH, Hershey
Isaac Landis, junior libero, Lower Dauphin
Justin Mininger, senior libero, Garden Spot
Keegan Redcay, senior setter, Garden Spot
Chase Stark, senior OH, Cocalico
Ashton Wilson, sophomore OH, Exeter
