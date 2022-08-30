COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE
2021 regular season: 6-11 overall, 2-8 league
Head coach: Dave Farley
Welcome back: Brooke Droege, Jr., OH/RS (2nd team all-section); Brie Droege, Jr., OH/RS (2nd team all-section); Mercy Gonzalez Morello, Jr., S (2nd team all-section)
Welcome aboard: Alex Gamby, Belle Redding, Jaslyn Perez
Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Solanco
Season outlook: Farley returns to lead Columbia, a team coming off its first wins in section play since 2015. Morello and the Droege sisters were all-stars a year ago and will keep the Tide competitive.
Said Farley, “I want them to achieve all the goals they have set for themselves, and for the team. I want them to win while having fun.”
ELCO RAIDERS
2021 regular season: 4-11 overall, 3-7 league
Head coach: Megan Hanichak
Welcome back: Taylor Stone, Sr., S (2nd team all-section); Brooke Auker, Sr., OH; Emily Snader, Sr., M; Gabby Smith, Soph., OH
Welcome aboard: Chloe Shirk, Fr., M
Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Ephrata, Sept. 17 at Lebanon
Season outlook: Since 2015, Elco has had either Maddie Stone (‘18) or Taylor Stone at setter. Now in her final season, Taylor Stone guides a Raiders attack with veterans Auker and Snader at the fore.
Said Hanichak, “This year we are excited to have more local teams back on our schedule. With the experience of our squad and only losing two seniors, we hope to make each league and nonleague match very competitive and earn some very meaningful wins.”
LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS
2021 regular season: 5-9 overall, 5-5 league
Head coach: Julie Hoin
Welcome back: Marina Brazzo, Sr., OH (first team all-section); Anna Dvorchak, Sr., S/OPP
Welcome aboard: Lucy Bolesky, Fr., UT
Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Solanco tournament, Sept. 10 at Ephrata tournament
Season outlook: The Crusaders were short on numbers and beset by injuries a year ago but will have a full roster in 2022. With three-time all-star Brazzo roaming the outside and net-minder Anna Dvorchak taking over at setter, look for the Crusaders to renew their stake in section three.
Said Hoin, “We have a great group of players who love the game and are willing to work hard to reach their potential.”
LANCASTER MENNONITE BLAZERS
2021 regular season: 4-13 overall, 2-8 league
Head coach: George Avram
Welcome back: Julia Fisher, Sr., MH/OH (1st team all-section); Daniella Stringer, Sr., OH (2nd team all-section); Azaylia Jenkins, Soph., S
Welcome aboard: Ella Binkley, Fr., MH; Bella Fuller, Fr., OH
Season outlook: The Blazers roster took a hit with some noteworthy transfers. That said, Fisher is a former Section Three MVP and both Stringer and Jenkins had strong seasons a year ago.
Said Avram, “Being such a young team, I’m excited to see the progress throughout the season. I’m looking forward to seeing the team learn and adapt as the season goes on.”
LINDEN HALL LIONS
2021 regular season: 1-15 overall
Head coach: Kourtney Campbell
Welcome back: Six seniors, five juniors
Season outlook: Campbell takes over a Linden Hall program entering its inaugural season in the L-L. The roster is still under construction and continues to welcome new players each week.
Said Campbell, “I am extremely excited to be working with this team. We have a lot of potential and they improve significantly every practice.”
NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS
2021 regular season: 11-3 overall, 8-2 league (Section Three runner-up)
2021 postseason: L-L tournament quarterfinalist, District Three first round
Head coach: Joe Mengel
Welcome back: Sam White, Sr., MB (section three MVP, 3rd team all-district); Hailey Peirce, Sr., S (2nd team all-section); Hope Wentling, Sr., OPP (2nd team all-section); Grace Bomgardner, Sr., Lib; Raeya Adams, Sr., OPP/OH; Savannah Hollinger, Sr., OH/DS; Alexis Shirk, Sr., OH
Season outlook: A star-studded senior class makes Northern Lebanon the favorite in section three. White amassed over 200 kills in league play alone last season, with Peirce a reliable setter and Wentling a do-it-all competitor.
OCTORARA BRAVES
2021 regular season: 15-4 overall, 10-0 league (Section Three champ)
2021 postseason: L-L tournament quarterfinalist, District Three first round
Head coach: Amy Wilde
Welcome back: Anna Rainelli, Sr., Lib (first team all-section, 3rd team all-district); Sara Meyer, Jr., MB
Welcome aboard: Alexandra Peifer, Sr., S; Dakota Kates, Sr., DS
Season outlook: Octorara graduated the bulk of its offense from a year ago but returns key pieces in Rainelli and Myer, with Peifer taking over setting duties.
The coaching staff “hopes the team steadily improves over the season and has the opportunity to compete in the playoffs.”