COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE

2021 regular season: 6-11 overall, 2-8 league

Head coach: Dave Farley

Welcome back: Brooke Droege, Jr., OH/RS (2nd team all-section); Brie Droege, Jr., OH/RS (2nd team all-section); Mercy Gonzalez Morello, Jr., S (2nd team all-section)

Welcome aboard: Alex Gamby, Belle Redding, Jaslyn Perez

Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Solanco

Season outlook: Farley returns to lead Columbia, a team coming off its first wins in section play since 2015. Morello and the Droege sisters were all-stars a year ago and will keep the Tide competitive.

Said Farley, “I want them to achieve all the goals they have set for themselves, and for the team. I want them to win while having fun.”

ELCO RAIDERS

2021 regular season: 4-11 overall, 3-7 league

Head coach: Megan Hanichak

Welcome back: Taylor Stone, Sr., S (2nd team all-section); Brooke Auker, Sr., OH; Emily Snader, Sr., M; Gabby Smith, Soph., OH

Welcome aboard: Chloe Shirk, Fr., M

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Ephrata, Sept. 17 at Lebanon

Season outlook: Since 2015, Elco has had either Maddie Stone (‘18) or Taylor Stone at setter. Now in her final season, Taylor Stone guides a Raiders attack with veterans Auker and Snader at the fore.

Said Hanichak, “This year we are excited to have more local teams back on our schedule. With the experience of our squad and only losing two seniors, we hope to make each league and nonleague match very competitive and earn some very meaningful wins.”

LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

2021 regular season: 5-9 overall, 5-5 league

Head coach: Julie Hoin

Welcome back: Marina Brazzo, Sr., OH (first team all-section); Anna Dvorchak, Sr., S/OPP

Welcome aboard: Lucy Bolesky, Fr., UT

Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Solanco tournament, Sept. 10 at Ephrata tournament

Season outlook: The Crusaders were short on numbers and beset by injuries a year ago but will have a full roster in 2022. With three-time all-star Brazzo roaming the outside and net-minder Anna Dvorchak taking over at setter, look for the Crusaders to renew their stake in section three.

Said Hoin, “We have a great group of players who love the game and are willing to work hard to reach their potential.”

LANCASTER MENNONITE BLAZERS

2021 regular season: 4-13 overall, 2-8 league

Head coach: George Avram

Welcome back: Julia Fisher, Sr., MH/OH (1st team all-section); Daniella Stringer, Sr., OH (2nd team all-section); Azaylia Jenkins, Soph., S

Welcome aboard: Ella Binkley, Fr., MH; Bella Fuller, Fr., OH

Season outlook: The Blazers roster took a hit with some noteworthy transfers. That said, Fisher is a former Section Three MVP and both Stringer and Jenkins had strong seasons a year ago.

Said Avram, “Being such a young team, I’m excited to see the progress throughout the season. I’m looking forward to seeing the team learn and adapt as the season goes on.”

LINDEN HALL LIONS

2021 regular season: 1-15 overall

Head coach: Kourtney Campbell

Welcome back: Six seniors, five juniors

Season outlook: Campbell takes over a Linden Hall program entering its inaugural season in the L-L. The roster is still under construction and continues to welcome new players each week.

Said Campbell, “I am extremely excited to be working with this team. We have a lot of potential and they improve significantly every practice.”

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

2021 regular season: 11-3 overall, 8-2 league (Section Three runner-up)

2021 postseason: L-L tournament quarterfinalist, District Three first round

Head coach: Joe Mengel

Welcome back: Sam White, Sr., MB (section three MVP, 3rd team all-district); Hailey Peirce, Sr., S (2nd team all-section); Hope Wentling, Sr., OPP (2nd team all-section); Grace Bomgardner, Sr., Lib; Raeya Adams, Sr., OPP/OH; Savannah Hollinger, Sr., OH/DS; Alexis Shirk, Sr., OH

Season outlook: A star-studded senior class makes Northern Lebanon the favorite in section three. White amassed over 200 kills in league play alone last season, with Peirce a reliable setter and Wentling a do-it-all competitor.

OCTORARA BRAVES

2021 regular season: 15-4 overall, 10-0 league (Section Three champ)

2021 postseason: L-L tournament quarterfinalist, District Three first round

Head coach: Amy Wilde

Welcome back: Anna Rainelli, Sr., Lib (first team all-section, 3rd team all-district); Sara Meyer, Jr., MB

Welcome aboard: Alexandra Peifer, Sr., S; Dakota Kates, Sr., DS

Season outlook: Octorara graduated the bulk of its offense from a year ago but returns key pieces in Rainelli and Myer, with Peifer taking over setting duties.

The coaching staff “hopes the team steadily improves over the season and has the opportunity to compete in the playoffs.”