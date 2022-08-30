COCALICO EAGLES

2021 regular season: 0-17 overall, 0-14 league

Head coach: Jamie Lesher

Welcome back: Kara Gerhart, Sr., OH; Maddie Wambolt, Sr., RS; Cadence Yang, Jr., DS/S; Karlie Kerschner, Soph., DS

Welcome aboard: Sofia Rivera, Soph., Lib; Jaclyn Niven, Fr., M; Abbie Lesher, Fr., S

Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Trinity, Sept. 10 at Ephrata

Season outlook: With an influx of good, young talent and some returning experience at the net, Cocalico is poised to break into the win column. Lesher will take over at setter with Gerhart a reliable target on the outside. Said Jamie Lesher, “I am most excited about our team chemistry and the excitement they have for each other’s successes. It will be fun watching their progress over the next two months.”

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

2021 regular season: 16-0 overall, 14-0 league (Section Two champ)

2021 postseason: L-L tournament finalist, District Three semifinalist, PIAA quarterfinalist

Head coach: Katrina Shelly

Welcome back: Liz Kerin, Sr., MH (2nd team all-section); Chloe Merkt, Jr., OH; Hailey Oller, Jr., S; Paige Horst, Sr., L/DS

Welcome aboard: Jacqueline Raybold, Soph., OH; Bella Lutter, Fr., OH

Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Big Spring, Sept. 17 at Hempfield (defending champ), Sept. 24 at Cumberland Valley

Season outlook: Shelly takes over at Elizabethtown, which is fresh off an historic run to the state playoffs. Kerin was often dominant in the middle totaling 202 kills and 83 blocks, while Merkt, Oller and Horst all factored within the rotation.

The Bears, said Shelly, are “looking forward to continuing to grow the program’s success.”

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

2021 regular season: 16-2 overall, 12-2 league (Section Two runner-up)

2021 postseason: L-L tournament semifinalist, District Three quarterfinalist

Head coach: Mike Elliott

Welcome back: Taylor Haupt, Sr., OH (1st team all-section, 1st team all-district, PVCA all-state, AVCA/Under Armour Phenom); Erin Eby, Sr., Lib (2nd team all-section); Courtney Smith, Jr., MH; Evelyn Banks, Jr., MH; Olivia Horst, Jr., DS; Madelyn Muhr, Sr., S; Audrey Risser, Sr., OPP

Welcome aboard: Zoe Wales, Jr., OH; Sofia Rios, Soph., S; Alayna Regitz, Jr., DS

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Ephrata (host and defending champ), Sept. 17 at Hempfield

Season outlook: Haupt approached 300 total kills last season and brings instant credibility to Ephrata’s attack; paired with Smith, a 6-foot middle blocker, and the Mountaineers have the top 1-2 punch in the section. Rios steps in at setter to run the offense, while Eby and Horst provide steady experience along the back row.

Said Elliott, “The energy and desire to build on last year that these girls bring to the gym is something to get excited about. We want to take the program to areas it hasn’t been in decades.”

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

2021 regular season: 7-11 overall, 6-8 league

Head coach: Lauren DiPiano

Welcome back: Chloe Grady, Sr., OH; Valerie Martin, Jr., OH; Ida Fisher, Jr., MB

Welcome aboard: Kayla Kauffman, Soph., S; Avery Smith, Soph., MB; Ashlynn Rapp, Soph., RS; Summer Stern, Soph., Lib

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Wilson, Oct. 8 at Pottsville

Season outlook: 2021 was a rebuilding year for a program not far removed from state playoff contention. This year’s Spartans are still young, but battle-hardened and eager to improve.

Said DiPiano, “I am most excited about this team’s commitment to hard work and detail. This group of players understands the value of being coachable which will capitalize their potential.”

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PIONEERS

2021 regular season: 8-8 overall, 7-7 league

2021 postseason: District Three first round

Head coach: Sharon Mullin

Welcome back: Emily Mullin, Sr., S/OH (1st team all-section, 2nd team all-district); Jenna Hoover, Sr., MB (2nd team all-section)

Welcome aboard: Rachel Mann, Soph., OH; Megan Platt, Soph., OH/Lib

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Ephrata

Season outlook: Mullin excels in multiple roles and will serve as the team’s primary setter in 2022; she and Hoover are four-year varsity team members and will provide leadership on a roster with a good mix of veterans and underclassmen.

Sharon Mullin, on the senior class: “I coached alongside Jennifer Schonour when both our daughters (Emily and Grace) were in the 6th grade. I have had the joy of watching them all develop and mature into such amazing ladies, and now I get the privilege of coaching them for their final year in high school.”

LEBANON CEDARS

2021 regular season: 5-13 overall, 4-10 league

Head coach: Paul Dissinger

Welcome back: Alecia Disla Duran, Sr., OH; Kaliyah Atkins, Sr., OH; Noelani Cruz, Soph., S; Sophia Gilbert, Sr., OH; Nicole Gonzalez Ramirez, Jr., Lib; Dora Lopez, Jr., OPP/S; Lilliana Harrison, Soph., MH

Welcome aboard: Jaelyana Burrus, Soph., S; Kariana Minaya, Soph., MH; Elcy Reynoso Aquino, Sr., DS

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Ephrata, Sept. 17 at Lebanon

Season outlook: After 12 successful seasons guiding Elco, Dissinger takes charge of an up-and-coming roster at Lebanon. He notes that setters Cruz and Burrus, in particular, are worth keeping an eye on.

Said Dissinger, “This team has the potential to change the perception of Lebanon volleyball. We have the ability to make some noise in section two and maybe surprise some people in tournaments.”

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

2021 regular season: 12-6 overall, 9-5 league

2021 postseason: District Three quarterfinalist

Head coach: Jason Moyer

Welcome back: Maddie Knier, Sr., MH (1st team all-section, 1st team all-district, PVCA all-state); Natalie Siegrist, Jr., MH; Reagan Nissley, Jr., OH; Kaylee Dougherty, Soph., Lib; Addy Doerschuk, Sr., S; Camryn Heth, Sr., S

Welcome aboard: Aslin Latkovich, Fr., OH; Audrey Dippel, Soph., OPP

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Dallastown, Sept. 24 at Manheim Central (host)

Season outlook: Like Haupt for Ephrata and Kerin for Elizabethtown, Knier is a one-person wrecking crew at the net. With a handful of veterans and some notable recruits, the Barons have enough to challenge for a league berth.

Said Moyer, “This year’s squad is very scrappy and they want to compete. I am excited to see how the chemistry comes together with them.”

SOLANCO GOLDEN MULES

2021 regular season: 6-10 overall, 4-10 league

Head coach: Dillon Costrello

Welcome back: Marissa Cannizzaro, Sr., Lib; Alaina Herr, Sr., OH; Sophia Stoltzfus, Sr., S

Welcome aboard: Addison Boyd, Soph., S; Emily Powl, Soph., MH; Maddison Boyd, Soph., M/OH

Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Solanco (host); Sept. 10 at Dallastown

Season outlook: Solanco showed improvement last season but graduated some of its top players. Cannizzaro, Herr and Stoltzfus will be relied upon to bring leadership to a team brimming with underclassmen.

Said Costrello, “We have a strong defense and I believe us to be a strong serving team. Our offense will need time to click with having new setters and attackers.”