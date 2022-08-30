CEDAR CREST FALCONS

2021 regular season: 7-9 overall, 4-8 league

Head coach: Monica Sheaffer

Welcome back: Sophia Rosenberg, Sr., S/OPP (2nd team all-section); Averi Sivak, Sr., MB; Lily Tice, Soph., Lib

Welcome aboard: Alani Buie, Jr., OH; Kamilia Valentine, Jr., DS/OH; Jenna Bower, Soph., S/OPP; Kenadie Dunsworth, Soph., OH

Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Solanco, Sept. 24 at Manheim Central

Season outlook: Rosenberg excelled in multiple roles for the Falcons last season and Sivak is reliable at the net. Tice leads a contingent of players who gained valuable experience a year ago and are ready to take a step forward.

Said Sheaffer, “Coming in, we have some young talent. They’ve worked hard over this past year to not only improve their skill, but work on the mental game as well. They’ve matured and are ready to compete.”

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

2021 regular season: 10-4 overall, 8-4 league

2021 postseason: District Three quarterfinalist

Head coach: Devin Moore

Welcome back: Summer Getz, Sr., S; Rebecca Hartranft, Sr., OH (1st team all-section, 2nd team all-district); Emily Kornacki, Sr., Lib; Madison Williams, Sr., MB

Welcome aboard: Kerri Kunjappu, Jr., S; Hannah Strohm, Jr., DS

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Ephrata, Sept. 17 at Hempfield

Season outlook: A junior-laden squad took great strides down the stretch last season and earned the program’s first district tournament victory since 2009. With Hartranft on the outside and Getz and Kornacki running the floor, the Buckskins’ time is now.

Said Moore, “We are looking to continue building on the previous two seasons and challenge teams in the section and the league. With a significant amount of the roster returning, there is a desire to improve upon last year’s result.”

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

2021 regular season: 14-0 overall, 12-0 league (Section One champ)

2021 postseason: won 19th L-L tournament title & 20th overall league championship, won 14th District Three title, PIAA quarterfinalist

Head coach: Andrew Olree

Welcome back: Melody Butzer, Jr., S (2nd team all-section); Sarah Hess, Sr., MH (2nd team all-section); Addie Leber, Soph., OH (1st team all-section); Kate Howard, Jr., Lib

Welcome aboard: Paige Brillhart, Sr., OH/DS; Reese Calabretta, Jr., OH; Kennadi Strassmann, Fr., MH; Sofia Blyznyuk, Fr., RS

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Wilson, Sept. 17 at Hempfield (host), Sept. 24 at Cumberland Valley, Oct. 8 at State College, Oct. 15 at State College Tri-Match with North Allegheny

Season outlook: Butzer, Hess and Leber paid their dues a year ago and form a potent triangle at the net. Howard, a defensive specialist and serve expert, takes over at libero while Brillhart and Calabretta carve out key roles.

Said Olree, “After graduating five seniors (three all-state), Hempfield will have a core of young talent to help rebuild and work to make a run in the playoffs.”

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

2021 regular season: 9-5 overall, 9-3 league (Section One runner-up)

2021 postseason: L-L tournament semifinalist, District Three first round

Head coach: Emily Buckwalter

Welcome back: Maddie Boyer, Sr., MB (2nd team all-section); Helena Carroll, Jr., S

Welcome aboard: Addie Journey, Jr., OH; Kendyl Peters, Jr., OH

Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Trinity

Season outlook: Carroll accumulated over 400 assists a year ago and is entering her third season as the team’s starting setter. She will have a handful of capable hitters at her disposal including Boyer, who led the team in blocks, and Peters, who was second in kills.

Said Buckwalter, “This is a very self-aware, team-oriented group that is really fun to coach.”

MCCASKEY RED TORNADO

2021 regular season: 1-15 overall, 0-12 league

Head coach: Jeff Kindrew

Welcome back: Eva Ojeda-Laurencio, Sr., MH; Layla Melo, Sr., OH

Welcome aboard: Emma Seifert, Jr., OH; Odalys Martinez, Jr., OH

Tournament dates: Sept. 17 at Lebanon

Season outlook: McCaskey often brings good depth at hitter and this year is no exception. Building upon every opportunity will determine how far the team can go.

Said Kindrew, “Our goal is to be more competitive in our section. We are excited about a good turnout of young players that we hope will turn into great players.”

PENN MANOR COMETS

2021 regular season: 2-12 overall, 2-10 league

Head coach: Tim Joyce

Welcome back: Cassidy McCollum, Sr., OH (2nd team all-section); Eliana Knaub, Jr., S; Lezlie Nguyen, Jr., MH; Jillian Kloc, Jr., OH; Maggie Garvey, Jr., OH; Jordan Bailey, Jr., DS; Taylor Long, Jr., MH

Welcome aboard: Maya Sugra, Jr., H, Brianna Lee, Jr., H; Janelle Bowmaster, Jr., H; Mackenzie Cassel, Jr., DS

Tournament dates: Sept. 3 at Trinity, Sept. 10 at Dallastown, Sept. 17 at Hempfield

Season outlook: Penn Manor returns an abundance of experience from a year ago, keyed by two-time all-star McCollum and a sizeable junior class. It won’t be long until the Comets, historically a playoff staple, come full circle.

Said Joyce, “We have a lot of options at several positions, so we’re looking forward to seeing who steps up and what we can do with different combinations of players.”

WARWICK WARRIORS

2021 regular season: 9-6 overall, 7-5 league

2021 postseason: District Three first round

Head coach: Megan Obetz

Welcome back: Marilea Miller, Sr., Lib (2nd team all-section); Bryn Fassnacht, Jr., S; Zoe Velez, Jr., RS; Sydney Weaver, Jr., MB

Welcome aboard: Taylor Grove, Soph., MB; Allison Kulas, Soph., OH; Camryn McCloskey, Soph., OH

Tournament dates: Sept. 10 at Ephrata

Season outlook: Several talented underclassmen cracked the lineup a year ago, and now they’ll be called upon to lead a youthful squad looking to make a case in section one.

Said Obetz, “Our team is young, but these players have shown an amazing amount of growth from the 2021 season. I am most excited to see these young players develop into dominant athletes and strong court leaders.”