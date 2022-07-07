Seventeen Lancaster-Lebanon League volleyball standouts have been handsomely rewarded for their efforts on the court this past spring by District 3 coaches from around the area.

Nine Class 3A players and eight Class 2A players have earned District 3 All-Star honors, including eight players who snagged first-team status.

To the victor go the spoils, as L-L League champion Warwick put four players on the Class 3A squad, including first-team picks Jacob Lobb, a senior outside hitter, and Kyle Charles, a sophomore outside hitter.

Lobb and Charles were joined on the Class 3A first team by Hempfield senior libero Mason Orth.

Two more Warwick players earned second-team honors, both juniors: Seth Graybill, a libero, and middle hitter Landon Wenger. They were joined on the Class 3A second team by Hempfield senior setter Caden Bonner.

Bonner was named the Section 1 MVP this past season.

Bonner, Orth and Lobb were repeat Class 3A district all-stars.

Class 3A third-team honors went to Penn Manor senior outside hitter Derek Warfel, Conestoga Valley senior middle hitter Camden Clapper, and Hempfield senior outside Dante Keener, who helped the Black Knights share the Section 1 championship with Warwick, and to a runner-up appearance in the L-L League tournament, after the Warriors KO’d Hempfield in the title match.

Meanwhile, five L-L League players earned first-team status in Class 2A, including Garden Spot teammates Tyler Martin, a senior setter, and Tanner Laukhuff, a junior outside hitter.

Manheim Central teammates Josh Dippel, a senior middle hitter, and Barend Oostdam, a senior middle hitter, also nabbed first-team honors after helping the Barons reach the Class 2A state quarterfinals this past season.

They were joined on the first team by Lancaster Mennonite senior middle hitter Elijah Lazor, a St. Francis University recruit who was tabbed Section 2 MVP this past spring after helping the Blazers win the section crown.

Class 2A second-team honors went to Lancaster Mennonite senior setter Ethan Groff, Cocalico senior outside hitter Elijah Ugalde and Manheim Central sophomore outside hitter Jacob Moyer.

Lazor and Martin were repeat Class 2A district all-stars.

