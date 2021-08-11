District 3 has released its PVCA Class 3A all-stars from this past spring, and 11 Lancaster-Lebanon League volleyball standouts made the list.

Four players earned first-team honors, a pair of players picked up a second-team nod, and five players were named third-team all-stars, as players from Hempfield, Warwick, Elizabethtown, Penn Manor, Conestoga Valley and Ephrata were honored.

Hempfield senior middle hitter Ryan Givens — the L-L League Section 1 MVP — and classmate Grant Lorelli, a setter/outside hitter, helped the Black Knights win the league and D3-3A championships, and they were both first-team picks.

Meanwhile, Warwick seniors Dawson Forney, a middle hitter, and Ryan Charles, an outside hitter, also picked up first-team nods. Forney and Charles helped the Warriors reach the L-L League title match.

Hempfield junior libero Mason Orth, another key cog in the Knights’ run to the state semifinals, and Elizabethtown senior outside hitter Rudy Woitas earned second-team status.

Third-team honors went to Hempfield junior setter Caden Bonner, Warwick junior outside hitter Jacob Lobb, Ephrata senior outside hitter Jordan Buch, Penn Manor middle hitter Riley Walton and Conestoga Valley senior hitter Sawyer Shertzer.

Hempfield topped Warwick for its 24th L-L League title before beating Northeastern York for the Knights’ 15th D3 crown. Hempfield bowed out to Central Dauphin in the PIAA semifinals.

