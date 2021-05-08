While it may be a stretch to call it a true youth movement, young student-athletes have had a huge impact on the tracks of the Lancaster-Lebanon League this season.

McCaskey is a perfect example. Although the Red Tornado's record-setting and PIAA best relay group is led by sensational senior Arielle Breuninger, of the rest, Kamiah Wright and Milana Breuninger are sophomores and Isabella Shertzer is a freshman.

Also scoring points for McCaskey are sophomores Kamyah Wright (twin of Kamiah) and standout runner Lucie De Syon.

Amazingly, all these names can be found among the top girls times posted in the league this season.

Tornado coach Derek Jennings said that in a season of unknowns, the young athletes have been instrumental, albeit not completely surprising.

“These girls continued to work all summer so it's not like it's come out of thin air or out of nowhere,” he said. “They have put in the work. To be great you have to do the small things well, consistently. They do that and it's added up to some big things.”

With no 2020 season, it's the first year of varsity competition for all the freshmen and sophomores around the league, but Jennings said that actually may help their performances.

“They don't know their limits. They don't know what's good, so they just go out and have fun,” he said. “Sometimes when they are around track, they know those times are fast, so not being around last year they don't know."

The youthful success seems to be a league-wide trend this season, especially on the girls' side.

Only a sophomore, Manheim Central's Madison Knier has been the league's top jumper and javelin thrower much of this season.

The league's top sprint times have been run by freshman Jianna Long of Ephrata and Solanco sophomore Katie Urbine.

Led by sophomore Lyndi Wall, Lampeter-Strasburg has a solid group of underclassmen. Pioneers coach Calvin Esh said that while his team may not be in a youth movement, not running in 2020 is a factor as some upperclassman decided not to come out this year.

“Did last year have anything to do with it? The answer is yes,” he said. “We had a banner year in terms of getting kids to come out last year and a lot of them were juniors. Then we didn't have a season. Kids that came out for the first time last year, a lot of them didn't come out this year."

Lancaster Catholic coach Rich Hinnenkamp, whose Crusaders clinched their first boys section title since 2009 on Wednesday, is thankful for all the younger student-athletes.

“We have great athletes, but when your school is small and there's a lot more sports now it's harder to draw those good athletes,” he said. “We are full of young boys, freshman and sophomores that are excelling and that has helped us tremendously. It's been good and what you keep hoping for all of the time."

Clarification

After Catholic's win at Elco, it was incorrectly reported that the Crusaders had one league meet remaining. However, Catholic ran a tri-meet earlier in the season and their boys finished the campaign 7-0, outright winners of Section Three.

Clinched titles

During that meet, Elco wrapped up at least a tie for the Section Three girls title and can take it outright against Northern Lebanon on Monday.

Warwick completed its season 6-0 capturing the Section One girls crown.

With its win at Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg secured at least a tie for the Section Two boys championship. The Pioneers face Cocalico this Monday.

On the line

Monday's boys meet between McCaskey at Manheim Township is for the Section One championships as both teams enter 5-0. The girls meet between the two will be for second place behind Warwick.

The Section Two girls title is on the line Monday when Ephrata (6-0) closes the regular season hosting Manheim Central (6-0).

The Lancaster-Lebanon League championships begin Friday at Hempfield, beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday's second day starts with the girls' championships at 8:30 a.m., followed by the boys at 3 p.m.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L track and field for LNP. Email him via sports@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.